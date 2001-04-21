In the News
21 April 2001
14 September 2003
The Redlands California Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Redlands California Temple was announced April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency, which included Church President Gordon B. Hinckley; President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor; and President James E. Faust, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the temple on Dec. 1, 2001. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Seventy and North America Northwest Area president presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from Aug. 6 to Sept. 6, 2003. Nearly 140,000 people toured the temple, and close to 100 of the visitors who came were descendants of the pioneers sent by Brigham Young to Southern California in 1851.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions Sept. 14, 2003, by President Hinckley. Roughly 23,000 people attended.
1761 Fifth Avenue
Redlands, California 92374-5503
United States
(1) 909-389-7369
This is the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in California. Others in the state included the Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and Fresno temples.
It was announced the same day that two other temples for California were announced: the Sacramento California and Newport Beach California temples.
The Redlands California Temple was built on an orange grove. The surrounding area of the temple featured, at the time, a new development and was surrounded by orange groves. Attendees at the temple groundbreaking ceremony were served orange juice from trees that had been removed from the construction site.
Primary children donated pennies to help pay for the palm trees found at the front and back of the temple.
At the time of its dedication, the Redlands temple served Latter-day Saints in the Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
