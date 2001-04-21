Menu
Redlands California Temple

Announced

21 April 2001

Dedicated

14 September 2003

116th temple dedicated
The Redlands California Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Redlands California Temple

During the open house of the Redlands California Temple, guests described their experience touring the temple as precious, beautiful and heartwarming.

“This is the most beautiful place I have seen,” said one guest. “I don’t want to leave.”

Another said of his experience of leading tours during the open house: “It was a precious experience to walk through the temple with those who don’t have an understanding of the gospel. It is heartwarming to recognize that they felt the Spirit and the peace there in rich abundance.”

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication ceremony on Sept. 14, 2003. “We are grateful for the spirit of hospitality which we have experienced here,” the Prophet said during the dedicatory prayer. “May it increase that we may live in harmony with our neighbors, walking as examples before them.”

John and A. Maopa Finau were among those who attended the dedication ceremony. “It has blessed our family to be a part of this dedication,” said Sister Finau.

Another member explained how special the dedication of the Redlands temple was. “We’ll always remember this day,” he said.

President Hinckley was accompanied by his wife, Marjorie Hinckley; Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and members of the North America West Area presidency — Elder Lynn G. Robbins, president; Elder Val R. Christensen, first counselor; and Elder Ned B. Roueche, second counselor.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May it be sacred to all who enter its doors, and may these portals never be breached by anyone unworthy to enter. May those who pass by look upon it as the house of the Lord and do so with reverence and respect. Hold back the hand of the vandal or anyone who would in any way deface it. May it stand strong against the storms of nature.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Redlands California Temple here.

Timeline of the Redlands California Temple

Announced

The Redlands California Temple was announced April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency, which included Church President Gordon B. Hinckley; President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor; and President James E. Faust, second counselor.

Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Dec. 1, 2001. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Seventy and North America Northwest Area president presided over the ceremony.

Open house

An open house was held from Aug. 6 to Sept. 6, 2003. Nearly 140,000 people toured the temple, and close to 100 of the visitors who came were descendants of the pioneers sent by Brigham Young to Southern California in 1851.

Dedication

The temple was dedicated in four sessions Sept. 14, 2003, by President Hinckley. Roughly 23,000 people attended.

The First Presidency announced a temple for Redlands, California, on April 21, 2001. Just seven months later Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Redlands California Temple. Visitors were welcomed to tour the temple from Aug. 6 to Sept. 6, 2003. President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Redlands temple on Sept. 14, 2003.

Architecture and Design of the Redlands California Temple

The Redlands temple was built at a total of 17,279 square feet and stands on 4.55 acres. The exterior is light-gray granite and features a single-spire design. Three arched windows are found on the front-facing wall of the structure.

The grounds of the house of the Lord are decorated with palm trees, flowers, shrubs and a fountain.

Quick Facts

Announced

21 April 2001

Dedicated

14 September 2003

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Daryl Henry Carlson & Vallorie Hobbs Carlson

Location

1761 Fifth Avenue

Redlands, California 92374-5503

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 909-389-7369

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This is the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in California. Others in the state included the Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and Fresno temples.

Fact #2

It was announced the same day that two other temples for California were announced: the Sacramento California and Newport Beach California temples.

Fact #3

The Redlands California Temple was built on an orange grove. The surrounding area of the temple featured, at the time, a new development and was surrounded by orange groves. Attendees at the temple groundbreaking ceremony were served orange juice from trees that had been removed from the construction site.

Fact #4

Primary children donated pennies to help pay for the palm trees found at the front and back of the temple.

Fact #5

At the time of its dedication, the Redlands temple served Latter-day Saints in the Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

