In the News
FOLLOW US
3 August 1998
14 November 1999
The front of the Regina Saskatchewan Temple, accompanied by a tree with fall colors.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct a temple in the province of Saskatchewan, in the city of Regina, on Aug. 3, 1998. President Hinckley made the announcement as he spoke to Latter-day Saints in a nine-day ministry around Canada.
Elder Hugh W. Pinnock of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Regina Saskatchewan Temple.
The open house lasted from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. Elder Donald L. Staheli of the Seventy, second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, led VIP tours two days prior to the public viewing of the temple.
After a change in scheduling and plans, President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve, dedicated the Regina temple in three sessions. The Halifax Nova Scotia Temple was dedicated by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on the same day, marking a historic first time when two houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same day.
3 August 1998
14 November 1999
111 Wascana Gate N.
Regina, Saskatchewan S4V 2J6
Canada
View schedule and book online
306-545-8194
This was the first temple to be built in the province of Saskatchewan and the fourth to be built in Canada.
The Regina temple and the Halifax temple were both dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1999. This marked the first time in Church history that two temples were dedicated on the same day.
The temple was dedicated on Nov. 14, 1999, exactly one year after the Church broke ground for the house of the Lord.
On Nov. 13, 1999, 100 volunteers — including missionaries, youth and adults — helped lay sod, plant trees and raise the granite entrance sign in front of the temple.
A delay in materials prolonged the construction of the temple to the week between the open house and the dedication.
This was the first temple to be built in the province of Saskatchewan and the fourth to be built in Canada.
The Regina temple and the Halifax temple were both dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1999. This marked the first time in Church history that two temples were dedicated on the same day.
The temple was dedicated on Nov. 14, 1999, exactly one year after the Church broke ground for the house of the Lord.
On Nov. 13, 1999, 100 volunteers — including missionaries, youth and adults — helped lay sod, plant trees and raise the granite entrance sign in front of the temple.
A delay in materials prolonged the construction of the temple to the week between the open house and the dedication.