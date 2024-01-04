Menu
Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2023 general conference.

Isabel Torres, a Latter-day Saint who lives in Guatemala, celebrated the announcement of another temple coming to her country.

“I felt overjoyed when I heard the Prophet announcing a new temple in Guatemala,” Torres said. “The temple is a blessing for the country and the people who live there, and it’s a beacon of light.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhGbILNPK2U

Timeline of the Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Retalhuleu, Guatemala, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple

The Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple will be built in or near Retalhuleu, Guatemala. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Retalhuleu

Guatemala

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Guatemala had approximately 287,000 Latter-day Saints among 440 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Retalhuleu at the time of its announcement was the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 25 miles away.

