Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Retalhuleu, Guatemala, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.
2 April 2023
Retalhuleu
Guatemala
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Guatemala had approximately 287,000 Latter-day Saints among 440 congregations.
The closest temple to Retalhuleu at the time of its announcement was the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 25 miles away.
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Guatemala had approximately 287,000 Latter-day Saints among 440 congregations.
The closest temple to Retalhuleu at the time of its announcement was the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 25 miles away.