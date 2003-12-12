Rexburg Idaho Temple

Fact #8

When the Rexburg temple was dedicated, around 13,000 international students were attending Brigham Young University–Idaho, many of whom hadn’t had access to a nearby temple in their home country. Area Seventy and BYU-Idaho President Kim B. Clark — later a General Authority Seventy — told the Church News that these international students “can teach their children and their friends and neighbors about the great blessings of the temple and point their children to the temple.”