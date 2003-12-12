In the News
FOLLOW US
12 December 2003
10 February 2008
The Rexburg Idaho Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency — then consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — announced a house of the Lord for Rexburg, Idaho, on Dec. 12, 2003, in a letter to local priesthood leaders.
Ground was broken for the Rexburg Idaho Temple on July 30, 2005, with Elder John H. Groberg of the Presidency of the Seventy presiding. An estimated 8,000 residents and students from nearby Brigham Young University–Idaho attended the ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the temple from Dec. 29, 2007, to Jan. 26, 2008. More than 200,000 visitors attended the open house during this time.
Around 2,000 children, youth and young single adults performed in a cultural celebration — titled “Come to God’s Own Temple, Come” — on Feb. 9, 2008, in the Hart Auditorium at BYU–Idaho to honor the history of the Church of Jesus Christ in the region. This history included a prophecy from President Wilford Woodruff — fourth President of the Church — prophesying that Church meetinghouses and temples would be built in the upper Snake River Valley.
Newly named Church President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the Rexburg Idaho Temple on Feb. 10, 2008. Although originally planned for Feb. 3, the dedication date was postponed a week due to the death of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Jan. 27. More than 7,300 Saints attended one of four dedicatory sessions.
12 December 2003
10 February 2008
750 S. Second St. E.
Rexburg, Idaho 83440-5404
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 208-656-0880
The Rexburg Idaho Temple stands directly south of Brigham Young University–Idaho, which started as Bannock Stake Academy in 1888 and was later expanded into Ricks College in 1923.
Elder John H. Groberg of the Presidency of the Seventy, who presided over the groundbreaking of the Rexburg temple in 2005, began service as the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple president in November of the same year, the month after becoming an emeritus general authority.
The temple open house, originally expected to see 150,000 visitors, saw more than 200,000 attendees. Tour times were extended each day, and group sizes were increased to allow for more visitors.
It was the first Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Idaho in the 21st century.
The Rexburg temple was originally planned to be dedicated Feb. 3, 2008. However, this date was postponed seven days due to the death of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Jan. 27 and President Thomas S. Monson’s subsequent ordination to Church President on Feb. 3.
This was the first house of the Lord dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson as Church President.
When the Rexburg temple was dedicated, around 13,000 international students were attending Brigham Young University–Idaho, many of whom hadn’t had access to a nearby temple in their home country. Area Seventy and BYU-Idaho President Kim B. Clark — later a General Authority Seventy — told the Church News that these international students “can teach their children and their friends and neighbors about the great blessings of the temple and point their children to the temple.”
The Rexburg Idaho Temple stands directly south of Brigham Young University–Idaho, which started as Bannock Stake Academy in 1888 and was later expanded into Ricks College in 1923.
Elder John H. Groberg of the Presidency of the Seventy, who presided over the groundbreaking of the Rexburg temple in 2005, began service as the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple president in November of the same year, the month after becoming an emeritus general authority.
The temple open house, originally expected to see 150,000 visitors, saw more than 200,000 attendees. Tour times were extended each day, and group sizes were increased to allow for more visitors.
It was the first Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Idaho in the 21st century.
The Rexburg temple was originally planned to be dedicated Feb. 3, 2008. However, this date was postponed seven days due to the death of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Jan. 27 and President Thomas S. Monson’s subsequent ordination to Church President on Feb. 3.
This was the first house of the Lord dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson as Church President.
When the Rexburg temple was dedicated, around 13,000 international students were attending Brigham Young University–Idaho, many of whom hadn’t had access to a nearby temple in their home country. Area Seventy and BYU-Idaho President Kim B. Clark — later a General Authority Seventy — told the Church News that these international students “can teach their children and their friends and neighbors about the great blessings of the temple and point their children to the temple.”