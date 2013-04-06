In the News
6 April 2013
8 May 2022
The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was announced on April 6, 2013, by President Thomas S. Monson, 16th President of the Church. This happened during the first talk in the Saturday morning session of April 2013 general conference.
On March 4, 2017, ground was broken for the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. The ceremony was presided over by Elder Claudio R. M. Costa — president of the Brazil Area — and he was joined by his second counselor, Elder W. Mark Bassett.
An open house was held from March 26, 2022, through April 30, 2022. A media day was also held on March 21, and tours for invited guests ran from March 22 to March 25.
The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple was dedicated during three sessions on May 8, 2022, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Avenida das Américas, Nº 9005
Barra Da Tijuca
Rio de Janeiro-RJ
22793-083
Brazil
(55) 21-3906-4600
This was the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
After the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple was dedicated, Brazil had eight temples dedicated, with eight more in the planning or construction phases.
The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple was dedicated 100 years and one month after construction began on the city’s Christ the Redeemer statue.
The distance of just over 12 miles between the Christ the Redeemer statue and the Rio de Janeiro temple takes around 45 minutes to travel by car.
The granite used to build the Rio de Janeiro temple was the same granite used to build the Recife Brazil, Campinas Brazil and Fortaleza Brazil temples, as well as the Trujillo Peru Temple.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s dedication of the Rio de Janeiro temple marked the first time in Church History that all 15 members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had dedicated or rededicated a temple.
From the birth of Elder Ulisses Soares (Oct. 2, 1958) — the youngest Apostle at the time of the Rio de Janeiro temple dedication — to the dedication, the Church in Brazil grew from 22,000 members to more than 1.4 million. When Elder Soares served as a young missionary, there had been only one temple in Brazil.
