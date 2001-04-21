Menu
Sacramento California Temple

Announced

21 April 2001

Dedicated

3 September 2006

123rd temple dedicated
The Sacramento California Temple.

The Sacramento California Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Sacramento California Temple

On the day of the dedication of the Sacramento California Temple, Latter-day Saints noted that the house of the Lord was “an answer to prayer and a blessing to members here.”

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the dedication ceremony Sept. 3, 2006. “We pray for this great state of California,” the Prophet said during the dedicatory prayer. “This temple, in the environs of the capital city, joins its six sister institutions in providing for the needs of Thy faithful Saints in this part of the nation.”

Another Latter-day Saint expressed her joy: “We have really waited a long time for a temple. We have been patient and faithful. Today, our patience paid off. It’s done. It’s ready. It’s ours.”

Attending the dedication with President Hinckley were President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency; Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy; and Elder Richard G. Hinckley of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “This is a time of great significance to us, Thy sons and daughters, when we dedicate this, the Sacramento California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. ... We dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Thy Son this sacred structure as the house of the Lord, a house of holy ordinances, where Thine eternal work may be carried forward.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Sacramento California Temple here.

Timeline of the Sacramento California Temple

April
21
2001
Announced

The Sacramento California Temple was announced April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency, which included Church President Gordon B. Hinckley; President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor; and President James E. Faust, second counselor.

April
22
2004
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 22, 2004. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the ceremony.

July
29
2006
Open house

An open house was held from July 29 to Aug. 26, 2006. Nearly 6,000 visitors toured on the first day, and a total of 168,367 attended through the duration of the open house.

September
02
2006
Cultural celebration

A cultural celebration titled “More Precious Than Gold” was held in the Arco Arena, home of the Sacramento Kings, on Sept. 2, 2006. Over 5,000 youth performed in the celebration, and nearly 10,000 people attended.

September
03
2006
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in four sessions Sept. 3, 2006, by President Hinckley. A total of 27,396 members attended the dedication.

A temple for Sacramento, California, was announced on April 21, 2001. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 22, 2004, presided over by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Two years later, the completed temple was welcomed by an open house from July 29 to Aug. 26, 2006, followed by a cultural celebration on Sept. 2, 2006. President Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Sept. 3, 2006.

Architecture and Design of the Sacramento California Temple

Standing on 47 acres, the Sacramento California Temple was built at 19,500 square feet, with a temple-white granite exterior finish from Fuzhou, China. The house of the Lord is set on a hill that overlooks the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Lake Natoma.

It features a single-spire design and art-glass windows lining the outer walls. Various trees, bushes and flowers decorate walkways and water features on the temple grounds.

The interior of the temple includes pictures and paintings of Jesus Christ and murals of the local area in the instruction rooms. A pattern of tall archways is found throughout the temple, and a baptistry, two ordinance rooms and four sealing rooms are included within the structure.

Quick Facts

Announced

21 April 2001

Dedicated

3 September 2006

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Walter Robert (Terry) Baggs & Mary Margaret Kingen Baggs

Location

2110 California Circle

Rancho Cordova, California 95742-6415

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 916-357-5870

Additional Facts

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in California. Others built prior were the Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, Fresno, Redlands and Newport Beach temples.

Fact #2

It was announced the same day that two other temples for California were announced: the Newport Beach California and Redlands California temples.

Fact #3

A new California record of 11 straight days of over-100-degree weather led up to the open house of the Sacramento temple. The temperatures were so unbearable that over 100 residents of California died. Yet, “on the first day of open house, [the weather] wasn’t just bearable; it was actually quite pleasant.”

Fact #4

The first day of the open house, 350 volunteer Latter-day Saints were prepared with 8,400 cookies and over 100 gallons of punch to give to visitors.

Fact #5

The Sacramento temple is situated just inland enough to be just over two hours from both the California coast and Reno, Nevada. It is just over a five-hour-drive from the Oregon-California border.

Fact #6

The temple is over an hour drive from Tahoe National Forest and three hours from Yosemite National Park.