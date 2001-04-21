In the News
21 April 2001
3 September 2006
The Sacramento California Temple.
The Sacramento California Temple was announced April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency, which included Church President Gordon B. Hinckley; President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor; and President James E. Faust, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 22, 2004. President Gordon B. Hinckley presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from July 29 to Aug. 26, 2006. Nearly 6,000 visitors toured on the first day, and a total of 168,367 attended through the duration of the open house.
A cultural celebration titled “More Precious Than Gold” was held in the Arco Arena, home of the Sacramento Kings, on Sept. 2, 2006. Over 5,000 youth performed in the celebration, and nearly 10,000 people attended.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions Sept. 3, 2006, by President Hinckley. A total of 27,396 members attended the dedication.
2110 California Circle
Rancho Cordova, California 95742-6415
United States
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in California. Others built prior were the Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, Fresno, Redlands and Newport Beach temples.
It was announced the same day that two other temples for California were announced: the Newport Beach California and Redlands California temples.
A new California record of 11 straight days of over-100-degree weather led up to the open house of the Sacramento temple. The temperatures were so unbearable that over 100 residents of California died. Yet, “on the first day of open house, [the weather] wasn’t just bearable; it was actually quite pleasant.”
The first day of the open house, 350 volunteer Latter-day Saints were prepared with 8,400 cookies and over 100 gallons of punch to give to visitors.
The Sacramento temple is situated just inland enough to be just over two hours from both the California coast and Reno, Nevada. It is just over a five-hour-drive from the Oregon-California border.
The temple is over an hour drive from Tahoe National Forest and three hours from Yosemite National Park.
