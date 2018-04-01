Menu
Salta Argentina Temple

Announced

1 April 2018

Groundbreaking

4 November 2020

Dedication

16 June 2024

Salta Argentina Temple under construction
Salta Argentina Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Salta Argentina Temple 

The groundbreaking of the Salta Argentina Temple was presided over by Elder Benjamín De Hoyos, South America South Area president, on Nov. 4, 2020. The ceremony, originally planned for Aug. 15, was postponed twice due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Local government leaders, including Salta Gov. Gustavo Sáenz, were in attendance.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder De Hoyos said, “For quite some time, Father, your children have longed to enter and serve in a holy house with more frequency. ... Heavenly Father, receive our grateful hearts for this significant and special day that begins the reality of this righteous desire.”

The Salta Argentina Temple is scheduled to be dedicated June 16, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Timeline of the Salta Argentina Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Salta, Argentina, on April 1, 2018, during April 2018 general conference.

The Salta Argentina Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 4, 2020, with Elder Benjamín De Hoyos, president of the South America South Area, presiding. Although the event was limited to invitation only in order to comply with local COVID-19 safety guidelines, the ceremony was broadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district.

A public open house for the Salta Argentina Temple will be held from May 3 to May 18, 2024. A media day will also be held April 30, and invited guests will tour the building May 1-2, 2024.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 16, 2024, during two sessions.

The Salta Argentina Temple was announced April 1, 2018, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Nov. 4, 2020, and presided over by Elder Benjamín De Hoyos, South America South Area president.

After a public open house from May 3 to May 18, 2024, the Salta Argentina Temple will be dedicated June 16, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Architecture and Design of the Salta Argentina Temple

Exterior renderings and plans show the Salta Argentina Temple is a one-story building with a central tower and domed cupola on top. Around the temple are several rectangular windows, and the entrance at the front is past a stone arch in the wall with two smaller arches on either side. The multilevel tower above the temple has a square base and two arched windows stacked on top of each other on each side, with the upper windows being smaller than the lower windows.

The house of the Lord is planned to have a white exterior, with four tiny, pyramid-shaped ornaments above the entrance and four around the tower. The site, which is located near the airport in Salta, is adorned with pink trees and green, purple and pink bushes.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Salta Argentina Temple

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina and the first temple in the province of Salta.

It was the first temple announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church.

This will be the northernmost house of the Lord in Argentina.

The temple’s groundbreaking was originally planned to be held on a Saturday, but it was later postponed to a Friday and ultimately moved to a Wednesday.

The Mendoza Argentina Temple, announced six months after the Salta Argentina Temple, held its groundbreaking the month after the Salta temple’s groundbreaking. This marked the first time two Argentina temples held a groundbreaking or were announced in the same year.

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina and the first temple in the province of Salta.

It was the first temple announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church.

This will be the northernmost house of the Lord in Argentina.

The temple’s groundbreaking was originally planned to be held on a Saturday, but it was later postponed to a Friday and ultimately moved to a Wednesday.

The Mendoza Argentina Temple, announced six months after the Salta Argentina Temple, held its groundbreaking the month after the Salta temple’s groundbreaking. This marked the first time two Argentina temples held a groundbreaking or were announced in the same year.