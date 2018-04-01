In the News
FOLLOW US
1 April 2018
4 November 2020
16 June 2024
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Salta, Argentina, on April 1, 2018, during April 2018 general conference.
The Salta Argentina Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 4, 2020, with Elder Benjamín De Hoyos, president of the South America South Area, presiding. Although the event was limited to invitation only in order to comply with local COVID-19 safety guidelines, the ceremony was broadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district.
A public open house for the Salta Argentina Temple will be held from May 3 to May 18, 2024. A media day will also be held April 30, and invited guests will tour the building May 1-2, 2024.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 16, 2024, during two sessions.
1 April 2018
4 November 2020
16 June 2024
Ruta Nacional N° 51
A4400 Salta, Salta
Argentina
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina and the first temple in the province of Salta.
It was the first temple announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church.
This will be the northernmost house of the Lord in Argentina.
The temple’s groundbreaking was originally planned to be held on a Saturday, but it was later postponed to a Friday and ultimately moved to a Wednesday.
The Mendoza Argentina Temple, announced six months after the Salta Argentina Temple, held its groundbreaking the month after the Salta temple’s groundbreaking. This marked the first time two Argentina temples held a groundbreaking or were announced in the same year.
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina and the first temple in the province of Salta.
It was the first temple announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church.
This will be the northernmost house of the Lord in Argentina.
The temple’s groundbreaking was originally planned to be held on a Saturday, but it was later postponed to a Friday and ultimately moved to a Wednesday.
The Mendoza Argentina Temple, announced six months after the Salta Argentina Temple, held its groundbreaking the month after the Salta temple’s groundbreaking. This marked the first time two Argentina temples held a groundbreaking or were announced in the same year.