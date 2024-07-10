In the News
7 April 1984
25 April 1993
The San Diego California Temple.
Plans to construct a house of the Lord in San Diego were announced prior to the Saturday morning session of April 1984 general conference. President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, said the Presidency met with the stake officers residing in the respective temple locations, in which they expressed their support for the upcoming temple plans.
President Ezra Taft Benson presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the San Diego California Temple on Feb. 27, 1988. President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the site on the same day.
A public open house was held for the temple from Feb. 20 to April 3, 1993. Originally expected to draw 650,000 visitors, the event saw some 720,000 participants.
President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the San Diego California Temple in 23 sessions starting from April 25 to April 30, 1993. President Monson presided at and conducted 10 out of the 23 sessions.
The 30-year-old San Diego temple closed July 31, 2023, for extensive renovations. July 29 was the last day of temple worship before the closure.
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in California.
The temple was named Headliner of the Year for 1993, in the landmark category, by the San Diego Press Club.
The Public Relations Society of America awarded the Church a Silver Anvil award in the category of special events and observances by nonprofit organizations because of this house of the Lord.
President Ezra Taft Benson presided over his first groundbreaking ceremony with the San Diego temple.
