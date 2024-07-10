Menu
Announced

7 April 1984

Dedicated

25 April 1993

45th temple dedicated
The San Diego California Temple.

Dedication of the San Diego California Temple

During the open house of the San Diego California Temple, the original goal of 650,000 attendees was broken by almost 60,000 attendees. The success came as a result of a concerted effort to raise public awareness of the temple. The efforts received national recognition as the Church received the Silver Anvil, the top award given by the Public Relations Society of America.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the San Diego California Temple in 23 sessions from April 25 to April 30, 1993. President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, also presided over and conducted the sessions. President Hinckley conducted 12 sessions, in addition to the cornerstone session, while President Monson conducted 11 sessions.

“People all over the world long for what you now have,” President Hinckley told the sessiongoers. “Brothers and sisters, be grateful.”

But, he cautioned, members of the Church “must never lose sight” of the purpose of temples.

“The whole purpose is to provide a place where we can worship God according to the dictates of our own conscience, exercise the priesthood that has been restored in its fullness and receive the blessings that are administered only in these holy houses.”

During the last session he conducted, President Hinckley said, “God has provided opportunities for His children to partake of something that is far sweeter than what is available in mortality.”

While presiding, President Monson encouraged the young people to prepare themselves to enter the house of the Lord and to remember how they feel when they enter. “Make the temple part of your lives. The temple can bring you the supreme feeling of peace.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: "May thy watchcare be over this, thy holy house. Preserve it from storm and tempest, from the tremblings of the earth, and most importantly, from any defiling hand of man. To the millions who will see it as they move swiftly over the adjacent highway, may it be a thing of singular beauty from which shall emanate a spiritual glow that speaks of peace and goodness."

Read the dedicatory prayer of the San Diego California Temple here.

April
07
1984
Plans to construct a house of the Lord in San Diego were announced prior to the Saturday morning session of April 1984 general conference. President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, said the Presidency met with the stake officers residing in the respective temple locations, in which they expressed their support for the upcoming temple plans.

February
27
1988
President Ezra Taft Benson presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the San Diego California Temple on Feb. 27, 1988. President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the site on the same day.

February
20
1993
A public open house was held for the temple from Feb. 20 to April 3, 1993. Originally expected to draw 650,000 visitors, the event saw some 720,000 participants.

April
25
1993
President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the San Diego California Temple in 23 sessions starting from April 25 to April 30, 1993. President Monson presided at and conducted 10 out of the 23 sessions.

July
31
2023
The 30-year-old San Diego temple closed July 31, 2023, for extensive renovations. July 29 was the last day of temple worship before the closure.

Plans to construct a house of the Lord in San Diego were announced on April 7, 1984. Four years later, President Ezra Taft Benson dedicated the site on Feb. 27, 1988. Five years later, President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the San Diego temple on April 25, 1993.

The temple was closed in July 2023 for extensive renovations.

Architecture and Design of the San Diego California Temple

The temple is 72,000 square feet, 85 feet wide, 190 feet long and 169 feet tall. The structure is built on a 7.2-acre site. The exterior is made of marble chips in plaster. There are two spires headed with the angel Moroni statue, surrounded by four smaller spires.

The interior includes the baptistry, the celestial room, four instruction rooms and eight sealing rooms.

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

James Parker Little & Kay Marie Evans Little

Location

7474 Charmant Drive
San Diego, California 92122-5000
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 858-622-0991

Additional Facts

This was the third Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in California.

The temple was named Headliner of the Year for 1993, in the landmark category, by the San Diego Press Club.

The Public Relations Society of America awarded the Church a Silver Anvil award in the category of special events and observances by nonprofit organizations because of this house of the Lord.

President Ezra Taft Benson presided over his first groundbreaking ceremony with the San Diego temple.

