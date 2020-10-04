Menu
Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

4 October 2020

Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple announced
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple on Oct. 4, 2020, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2020 general conference. A house of the Lord in Santa Cruz — Bolivia’s largest city — will be the second for this South American nation.

Bolivian native Guizella Rocabado has witnessed myriad ways a temple blesses not only the lives of Latter-day Saints but also entire communities. Her late father, Gustavo Rocabado, served as engineer for the nation’s first temple in Cochabamba, dedicated in 2000.

“We are so excited,” Rocabado said after hearing Church President Russell M. Nelson announce a temple for Bolivia’s inner city, Santa Cruz, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. “Our country has gone through hard times in recent years with civil unrest, and now the [COVID-19 pandemic]. This blessing is so timely.”

A house of the Lord, she added, in Santa Cruz “will help many find answers to their questions.”

Missionaries from the Andes Mission first entered Bolivia in 1964, with baptisms occurring later that year. The first branches in this South American country opened in 1966.

Timeline of the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. It was one of six temples announced at the conference — and the second for Bolivia.

The Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 4, 2020. On Nov. 28, 2022, the Church announced a location for the sacred edifice. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 28, 2022, the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 29,000 square feet. The edifice will be constructed in the Santa Cruz de la Sierra Metropolitan Region, the most populous city in Bolivia.

Quick Facts

Location

Avenida Quinto Anilla y Santa Rosa (Av. Radial 27)

Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Bolivia

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Bolivia.

The first temple in this South American nation was the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, dedicated in 2000. A house of the Lord in La Paz — to be Bolivia’s third — was announced during the October 2021 general conference.

When the Santa Cruz temple was announced on Oct. 4, 2020, Bolivia had more than 212,000 Latter-day Saints among 270 congregations.

From the time of the temple’s announcement to Nov. 28, 2022, when the Church announced the location for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple — a space of little more than two years — Church membership in the country had grown by nearly 5,000, to 217,000.

The closest operating temple to Santa Cruz is currently the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, a little less than 200 miles to the west.

The city of Santa Cruz, as it is commonly known, is actually Santa Cruz de la Sierra — or “Holy Cross of the Mountain Range” — and is located in central Bolivia.

Santa Cruz, situated on the foothills of the Andes, is located in the Amazon Basin.

The Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple will be the easternmost house of the Lord in Bolivia.

