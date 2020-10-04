In the News
FOLLOW US
4 October 2020
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. It was one of six temples announced at the conference — and the second for Bolivia.
4 October 2020
Avenida Quinto Anilla y Santa Rosa (Av. Radial 27)
Santa Cruz de la Sierra
Bolivia
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Bolivia.
The first temple in this South American nation was the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, dedicated in 2000. A house of the Lord in La Paz — to be Bolivia’s third — was announced during the October 2021 general conference.
When the Santa Cruz temple was announced on Oct. 4, 2020, Bolivia had more than 212,000 Latter-day Saints among 270 congregations.
From the time of the temple’s announcement to Nov. 28, 2022, when the Church announced the location for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple — a space of little more than two years — Church membership in the country had grown by nearly 5,000, to 217,000.
The closest operating temple to Santa Cruz is currently the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, a little less than 200 miles to the west.
The city of Santa Cruz, as it is commonly known, is actually Santa Cruz de la Sierra — or “Holy Cross of the Mountain Range” — and is located in central Bolivia.
Santa Cruz, situated on the foothills of the Andes, is located in the Amazon Basin.
The Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple will be the easternmost house of the Lord in Bolivia.
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Bolivia.
The first temple in this South American nation was the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, dedicated in 2000. A house of the Lord in La Paz — to be Bolivia’s third — was announced during the October 2021 general conference.
When the Santa Cruz temple was announced on Oct. 4, 2020, Bolivia had more than 212,000 Latter-day Saints among 270 congregations.
From the time of the temple’s announcement to Nov. 28, 2022, when the Church announced the location for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple — a space of little more than two years — Church membership in the country had grown by nearly 5,000, to 217,000.
The closest operating temple to Santa Cruz is currently the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, a little less than 200 miles to the west.
The city of Santa Cruz, as it is commonly known, is actually Santa Cruz de la Sierra — or “Holy Cross of the Mountain Range” — and is located in central Bolivia.
Santa Cruz, situated on the foothills of the Andes, is located in the Amazon Basin.
The Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple will be the easternmost house of the Lord in Bolivia.