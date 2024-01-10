Menu
Santiago Philippines Temple

2 October 2022

Announcement of the Santiago Philippines Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Santiago Philippines Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. A tenth house of the Lord for the Philippines was one of 18 announced worldwide during this conference.

Hearing the news of temples for two cities on the island of Luzon announced during the conference — Santiago and Naga City — was thrilling for Kendrick Navarro of North Salt Lake City, Utah. A native of the Philippines, Navarro wrote soon after the announcement: “These locations have a special meaning to me. My dad grew up in Legaspi City, which is almost 60 miles away from Naga City, way closer than the Manila temple.

“His family is one of the pioneers in Legazpi City, and seeing the temple being built close to home is such an amazing blessing.”

Navarro continued: “Having the Santiago temple and the Urdaneta temple [then under construction] will cut the travel time to almost half. I’m so excited for my people who will have the opportunity to go to the temple more often. I can’t wait for the day for these temples to be dedicated and do ordinances in Ilokano in Ilokano regions. Truly, the Lord is mindful of all of His children wherever they are.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Santiago Philippines Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the city of Santiago, Philippines, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and the 10th such sacred edifice announced for the islands known as the Filipinos.

The Santiago Philippines Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Santiago Philippines Temple

The Santiago Philippines Temple will be built in or near the City of Santiago in the Cagayan Valley region on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Santiago City
Philippines

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.


Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 833,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 1,250 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Santiago at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 145 miles away to the south.

Fact #4

Once the planned dedication of a house of the Lord for Urdaneta, Philippines, takes place in April 2024, that temple will be the closest to Santiago at approximately 80 miles away to the southwest.

Fact #5

The Santiago Philippines Temple was the fifth sacred edifice announced for the island of Luzon. At the time, the other four temples in operation, under construction or in planning stages were the Manila, Urdaneta, Alabang and Naga Philippines temples.

