Santiago Philippines Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the city of Santiago, Philippines, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and the 10th such sacred edifice announced for the islands known as the Filipinos.
2 October 2022
Santiago City
Philippines
This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 833,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 1,250 congregations.
The closest temple to Santiago at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 145 miles away to the south.
Once the planned dedication of a house of the Lord for Urdaneta, Philippines, takes place in April 2024, that temple will be the closest to Santiago at approximately 80 miles away to the southwest.
This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 833,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 1,250 congregations.
The closest temple to Santiago at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 145 miles away to the south.
Once the planned dedication of a house of the Lord for Urdaneta, Philippines, takes place in April 2024, that temple will be the closest to Santiago at approximately 80 miles away to the southwest.