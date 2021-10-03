In the News
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santiago (West), Chile, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference — and the second temple announced for Santiago.
Primo de Rivera 1551
Comuna de Maipu
Santiago, Chile
The first house of the Lord in Chile was dedicated in Santiago in 1983 then rededicated in 2006, after renovations. In 2018, the Concepción Chile Temple was dedicated. Ground was broken in November 2020 for a third temple in Chile, in Antofagasta.
When the Santiago West Chile Temple was announced, Chile had more than 600,000 Latter-day Saints in over 500 congregations.
The closest temple to the Santiago West Chile Temple site is currently the Santiago Chile Temple, a distance of approximately 8 miles away.
The history of the Church in Chile began with a five-month mission by Apostle Parley P. Pratt and his wife, Phoebe, in 1851-1852.
