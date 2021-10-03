Menu
Santiago West Chile Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Santiago West Chile Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Santiago West Chile Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference.

To former Area Seventy M. Gonzalo Sepúlveda, the announcement of a second temple in Santiago, Chile, “in the midst of a fight against the [COVID-19] pandemic, comes from the heavens through our Prophet. It is a powerful injection of spirituality [in Santiago] that will bless the lives of its inhabitants on both sides of the veil,” said Sepúlveda, a Chilean Latter-day Saint.

At the time a second temple was announced for Santiago, these “lives” that would be blessed included more than 600,000 Latter-day Saints in over 500 congregations in this South American nation. The Santiago Metropolitan Region is home to approximately 7 million residents. The first branch of the Church in Chile was organized in 1956; the Chilean Mission was created in 1961 with 12 branches and 1,136 members. The first stake was organized in 1972.
Timeline of the Santiago West Chile Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santiago (West), Chile, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference — and the second temple announced for Santiago.

The Santiago West Chile Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released. A site location for the second house of the Lord in Santiago was announced on Dec. 19, 2022.

Architecture and Design of the Santiago West Chile Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 19, 2022, the Santiago West Chile Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 12,500 square feet. The edifice will be built in Comuna de Maipu — an extended urban area of Santiago, Chile.

Quick Facts

Location

Primo de Rivera 1551
Comuna de Maipu
Santiago, Chile

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Chile — and the second in the capital city of Santiago, home to approximately 7 million residents.

Fact #2

The first house of the Lord in Chile was dedicated in Santiago in 1983 then rededicated in 2006, after renovations. In 2018, the Concepción Chile Temple was dedicated. Ground was broken in November 2020 for a third temple in Chile, in Antofagasta.

Fact #3

When the Santiago West Chile Temple was announced, Chile had more than 600,000 Latter-day Saints in over 500 congregations.

Fact #4

The closest temple to the Santiago West Chile Temple site is currently the Santiago Chile Temple, a distance of approximately 8 miles away.

Fact #5

The history of the Church in Chile began with a five-month mission by Apostle Parley P. Pratt and his wife, Phoebe, in 1851-1852.

