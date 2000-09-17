In the News
16 November 1993
17 September 2000
The Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was announced by the First Presidency of the Church on Nov. 16, 1993. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson.
Ground was broken for the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple on Aug. 18, 1996. Around 4,000 Church members from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Haiti attended the groundbreaking ceremony, which was presided over by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Aug. 26 through Sept. 9, 2000. Approximately 39,520 visitors attended the open house.
The Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple was dedicated throughout four sessions on Sept. 17, 2000, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Avenida Simón Bolívar 825
Santo Domingo 10106
Distrito Nacional
Dominican Republic
(1) 809-731-2000
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Dominican Republic.
This temple was the 31st house of the Lord dedicated in the year 2000. Those 31 temples made up roughly a third of the operating temples of the Church at that time.
In addition to the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the temple’s district at the time of its dedication also included the Bahamas, Jamaica and the islands of the Lesser Antilles.
