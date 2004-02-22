In the News
FOLLOW US
1 March 1975
30 October 1978
22 February 2004
The São Paulo Brazil Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for São Paulo was announced on March 1, 1975, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball in an area conference in a downtown São Paulo convention center.
Elder James E. Faust — assistant to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the São Paulo Brazil Temple on March 20, 1976.
The public was invited to tour the São Paulo Brazil Temple in September 1978. Members and returned missionaries served as tour hosts and distributed tickets to the open house.
The São Paulo Brazil Temple was dedicated by President Kimball from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, 1978. The house of the Lord was dedicated in 10 sessions over these four days.
The temple closed in August 2002, around three months after the dedication of the Campinas Brazil Temple, which is also in the state of São Paulo.
The public was invited to tour the São Paulo Brazil Temple during its four-week open house from Jan. 17 through Feb. 14, 2004. Approximately 99,000 visitors toured the temple, including government and religious leaders from the country, as well as Church members and nonmembers from other countries.
Around 60,000 members gathered for a cultural celebration on Feb. 21, 2004, in the Pacaembu Stadium, São Paulo, in honor of the temple rededication. Despite pouring rain that soaked the entire stadium, 7,300 performers danced and sang in colorful costumes to celebrate the São Paulo Brazil Temple.
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Feb. 22, 2004. Joining him was President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, as well as Church members from all over Brazil and surrounding South American countries.
A visitors’ center was dedicated on the temple grounds on Jan. 21, 2019. It includes a replica of the Christus statue and interactive exhibits that teach about the gospel and the São Paulo Brazil Temple.
1 March 1975
30 October 1978
22 February 2004
Avenida Professor Francisco Morato, 2390
Caxingui
São Paulo-SP
05512-300
Brazil
View schedule and book online
(55) 11-3723-7600
Avenida Professor Francisco Morato, 2430
Caxingui
São Paulo-SP
05512-300
Brazil
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the first in South America.
Church members from São Paulo volunteered to help with construction efforts, including building the neighboring meetinghouse and creating the 50,000 blocks of exterior stone used in the temple walls. This stone was similar to that used on the Provo Utah, Ogden Utah, Idaho Falls Idaho, Oakland California and Los Angeles California temples.
At the time of its dedication, the São Paulo temple was the first temple that could review and approve genealogical records and name submissions for temple work completely in-house without asking the Church headquarters in Salt Lake City for approval.
At the rededication open house for the temple, more than 6,000 families asked to have the missionaries visit them to elaborate on what they learned in the temple.
Shortly after the visitors’ center opened, the city opened a new transit station nearby, allowing easier access to the house of the Lord for temple patrons from the metropolitan area.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the first in South America.
Church members from São Paulo volunteered to help with construction efforts, including building the neighboring meetinghouse and creating the 50,000 blocks of exterior stone used in the temple walls. This stone was similar to that used on the Provo Utah, Ogden Utah, Idaho Falls Idaho, Oakland California and Los Angeles California temples.
At the time of its dedication, the São Paulo temple was the first temple that could review and approve genealogical records and name submissions for temple work completely in-house without asking the Church headquarters in Salt Lake City for approval.
At the rededication open house for the temple, more than 6,000 families asked to have the missionaries visit them to elaborate on what they learned in the temple.
Shortly after the visitors’ center opened, the city opened a new transit station nearby, allowing easier access to the house of the Lord for temple patrons from the metropolitan area.