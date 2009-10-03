In the News
3 October 2009
21 August 2016
The Sapporo Japan Temple.
Sarah Jane Weaver
A temple for Sapporo, Japan, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson on Oct. 3, 2009, during general conference.
Ground was broken for the Sapporo Japan Temple on Oct. 22, 2011. Elder Gary E. Stevenson, a General Authority Seventy, presided at the ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed temple from July 8 through July 23, 2016. More than 13,000 visitors attended the open house.
Some 150 youth gathered in the Sapporo City Kyozai Hall for a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on Aug. 20, 2016. They wore happi coats or traditional dress for festivals and performed dance and musical numbers celebrating the gospel in Japan and the coming temple dedication.
The Sapporo Japan Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Aug. 21, 2016.
1-6-1 Oyachi-Nishi
Atsubetsu
Sapporo, Hokkaidō 004-0042
Japan
(81) 11-890-8120
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Japan.
It was the first Japan temple announced in the 21st century.
The Aug. 21 dedication of the Sapporo temple took place between two tropical storms that hit Japan, each of which brought severe conditions and heavy rainfall to Sapporo — Typhoon Chanthu on Aug. 17 and Tropical Storm Mindulle on Aug. 22.
The Sapporo temple dedication was the first done by President Russell M. Nelson as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
It was dedicated on the 89th birthday of President Thomas S. Monson, President of the Church at that time.
The Sapporo temple is the northernmost temple in Japan.
