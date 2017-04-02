Menu
Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

Announced

2 April 2017

Dedicated

13 August 2023

179th temple dedicated
The exterior of the Saratoga Springs temple, a multilevel white building with long, vertical windows.

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

When the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple was announced in April 2017 general conference, Greta Smith — a Latter-day Saint who had lived in Saratoga Springs for decades — was shocked. She recounted, “At first, I gasped, and I just stood in front of the TV, and I was bawling. We cheered and cried, and then the phone lit up.”

Ground was broken for the house of the Lord on Oct. 19, 2019. President Mark B. James, a stake president in the temple district, took an engraved shovel from the event and visited second-hour Church classes in the stake. He testified to Saints that just as shovels soften ground in preparation for a temple, “we need to soften our own hearts. I invited them to prayerfully set a goal of how they needed to prepare for the temple.”

In May 2021, at a local seminary graduation, the seniors were invited to sign their name on an anchor bolt that would be set into the Saratoga Springs temple foundation. This was a symbolic reminder that they would be cemented in Christ as they focused on the temple and covenants made.

Two years later, the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple was dedicated by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Aug. 13, 2023.

Other Church leaders in attendance at the event included Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department; Elder Hugo E. Martinez, first counselor in the Utah Area presidency; Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy; and Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric.

President Eyring said that Church members in the temple district “have been given this temple as a sign of the Lord’s trust ... and His confidence that [they] will respond with greater faith and energy. ... He knows your desire to be lifted and to become a more righteous people — just as the world becomes more contentious and fallen.”

The region saw rapid residential construction in the decades leading up to the temple dedication; Saratoga Springs and neighboring Eagle Mountain had a combined 3,160 residents in 2000, then the population grew to 103,503 in 2022. In the six years between the temple’s announcement and dedication, the number of stakes in Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain and west Lehi grew by 36%

Several stakes in the region set goals to increase the number of Latter-day Saints holding temple recommends. The Saratoga Springs Utah Saratoga Hills Stake, for example, set the goal of having 80% of its endowed members holding a current temple recommend. The day of the temple dedication, the stake had 85%.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: "We ask Thee to protect this holy house against any force that would harm or defile it. May it be a physical and spiritual refuge for all who are blessed to come to it. Bless all who even step onto the ground upon which it stands. Bless them to feel Thy presence and to leave with a sense of hope and a desire to draw closer to Thee and to Thy Son."

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple here.

Timeline of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

April
02
2017
Announced

On April 2, 2017, during the Sunday morning session of April 2017 general conference, President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to construct a temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

October
19
2019
Groundbreaking

Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on Oct. 19, 2019. An estimated 1,500 people attended in person.

April
15
2023
Open house

The Church held a public open house for the Saratoga Springs temple from April 15 to July 8, 2023. A total of 587,749 visitors toured the temple during this time. A media day was also held on April 10, and a private open house for invited guests was held from April 11 to April 14.

August
13
2023
Dedication

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on Aug. 13, 2023.

On April 2, 2017, President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to construct the Saratoga Springs temple during April 2017 general conference. On Oct. 19, 2019, Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer.

A media day was held on Monday, April 10, 2023, to start off the open house period. On the following day, April 11, private sessions were also held for invited guests to attend. The public open house started on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will last until July 8, 2023, excluding Sundays.

The temple was dedicated by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Aug. 13, 2023.

Architecture and Design of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple was built on a 22.7-acre site within the Beacon Pointe subdivision, west of Redwood Road and north of Meadow Side Drive. The building is three stories high, with an area of approximately 87,000 square feet.

An adjacent 21,000-square-foot meetinghouse is also located on the property. Ward youth groups helped plant flowers around the temple grounds.

Inside this house of the Lord, styles and artwork draw heavily on images and colors representing the nearby Utah Lake and Wasatch Mountains, like hues of purples, blues, greens and golds. Various stylized wildflowers — including the iris, daisy and chrysanthemum — are represented throughout.

Interior Photos of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

A desk in the middle of a large hall, with a painting of the Savior in an arched frame behind the desk.
A close-up of two wooden doors with blue, orange and clear art glass in the middle.
A waiting room with couches and armchairs around a large, rectangular rug, with paintings of Christ around the room.
A circular baptismal font with glass walls around it and windows with blue and green art glass on the side.
A close-up of statues of oxen under a baptismal font in a circle.
A close-up of metal door handles carved with the designs of water and wetland grass.
A large staircase, with three rectangular windows at the top.
A large curtain inside a wall, with an altar in front of it and some seating on the side.
A large white room with couches and armchairs around the white carpet.
A tall white chandelier hanging from a white ceiling.
A golden-colored panel of metal showing the engraving of two large birds standing in water, with mountains in the background.
A waiting room with several couches and armchairs around it, and tall, art glass windows on the side.
A large room with a white couch and several wooden desks next to mirrors around the walls.
A white room with rows of chairs on two sides, a white altar in the center, and a rectangular mirror with a golden border on the wall.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2017

Dedicated

13 August 2023

Dedicated by

President Henry B. Eyring

Location

987 S. Ensign Drive
Saratoga Springs, Utah 84045
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book appointment

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 18th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the fifth in Utah County.

Fact #2

Explosives were used to break through the bedrock when excavating for the foundation of the temple.

Fact #3

This was the last temple announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.

Fact #4

In May 2021, seniors at a local seminary graduation were invited to sign their name on an anchor bolt that would be set into the Saratoga Springs temple foundation, a symbolic reminder that they would be cemented in Christ as they focused on keeping their covenants.

Fact #5

Some stakes in the temple district have held a pioneer trek event for youth near the house of the Lord.

Fact #6

On Aug. 12, 2023 — the evening before the temple’s dedication — the Utah Area held a 5K sunset fun run near the Saratoga Springs temple. The event, organized as part of the 2023 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, symbolized carrying the light of Christ in a fallen world and focusing on the Savior to walk on the covenant path.

