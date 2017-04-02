In the News
2 April 2017
The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple.
On April 2, 2017, during the Sunday morning session of April 2017 general conference, President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to construct a temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah.
Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on Oct. 19, 2019. An estimated 1,500 people attended in person.
The Church held a public open house for the Saratoga Springs temple from April 15 to July 8, 2023. A total of 587,749 visitors toured the temple during this time. A media day was also held on April 10, and a private open house for invited guests was held from April 11 to April 14.
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on Aug. 13, 2023.
987 S. Ensign Drive
Saratoga Springs, Utah 84045
United States
This was the 18th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the fifth in Utah County.
Explosives were used to break through the bedrock when excavating for the foundation of the temple.
This was the last temple announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018.
In May 2021, seniors at a local seminary graduation were invited to sign their name on an anchor bolt that would be set into the Saratoga Springs temple foundation, a symbolic reminder that they would be cemented in Christ as they focused on keeping their covenants.
Some stakes in the temple district have held a pioneer trek event for youth near the house of the Lord.
On Aug. 12, 2023 — the evening before the temple’s dedication — the Utah Area held a 5K sunset fun run near the Saratoga Springs temple. The event, organized as part of the 2023 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, symbolized carrying the light of Christ in a fallen world and focusing on the Savior to walk on the covenant path.
