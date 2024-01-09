Savaiʻi Samoa Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Savaiʻi, Samoa, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Samoa.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Samoa had approximately 85,000 Latter-day Saints among 165 congregations.
The closest temple to Savaiʻi at the time of its announcement was the Apia Samoa Temple, a distance of approximately 45 miles away, though it stands on a different island and requires travel across the Apolima Strait.
