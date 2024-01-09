Menu
Announcement of the Savaiʻi Samoa Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Savaiʻi Samoa Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2023 general conference.

Following the announcement, Asi Farani posted on social media: “My faithful people of Savaiʻi, Samoa, is getting a new temple. How marvelous this gospel is growing through the isles of the sea.”

In 1863, Kimo Pelio and Samuela Manoa were sent from the Hawaiian Mission to commence missionary work in Samoa. The first stake was organized nearly a century later, in 1962. The Savaiʻi Samoa Stake was created in 1971. When the temple was announced, there were six stakes in Savaiʻi.
Timeline of the Savaiʻi Samoa Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Savaiʻi, Samoa, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Savaiʻi Samoa Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Savaiʻi Samoa Temple

The Savaiʻi Samoa Temple will be built in or near Savaiʻi, Samoa. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Samoa.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Samoa had approximately 85,000 Latter-day Saints among 165 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Savaiʻi at the time of its announcement was the Apia Samoa Temple, a distance of approximately 45 miles away, though it stands on a different island and requires travel across the Apolima Strait.

