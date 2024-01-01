Menu
Seattle Washington Temple

Announced

15 November 1975

Dedicated

17 November 1980

19th temple dedicated
The Seattle Washington Temple, a white building with a steeple topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a trumpet.

The Seattle Washington Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Seattle Washington Temple

The Seattle Washington Temple was dedicated throughout 13 sessions from Nov. 17-21, 1980, by President Spencer W. Kimball. Upward of 3,900 Church members attended each of the 13 sessions, with 43,000 of those in attendance belonging to the temple district, which included Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and parts of Idaho.

At a dedication session, President Kimball told the assembled Saints that temple ordinances are sacred, not secret or mysterious, and that “The temple serves the purpose of helping to bring to pass the eternal life of man.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless, we pray Thee, the presidency of this temple and the matron and all the officiators herein. Help them to create a sublime and holy atmosphere so that all ordinances may be performed with love and a sweet, spiritual tone that will cause the members to greatly desire to be here and to return again and again.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Seattle Washington Temple here.

Timeline of the Seattle Washington Temple

November
15
1975
Announced

The First Presidency of the Church — Church President Spencer W. Kimball; President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor — announced plans to build a temple in Seattle, Washington, to a group of Latter-day Saints in the Seattle area on Nov. 15, 1975.

May
27
1978
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Seattle Washington Temple on May 27, 1978. President Romney presided over the ceremony, and an estimated 1,200 Church members attended.

October
07
1980
Open house

The public was invited to tour the Seattle temple from Oct. 7 through Nov. 8, 1980. During the first week of the open house, many visitors stood in line for more than two hours to see the house of the Lord.

November
17
1980
Dedication

The Seattle Washington Temple was dedicated throughout 13 sessions from Nov. 17-21, 1980, by President Spencer W. Kimball. Some 43,000 Church members from the temple district attended the 13 sessions.

Plans to build a temple in the Seattle, Washington, area were announced by the First Presidency of the Church, with President Spencer W. Kimball as Church President — on Nov. 15, 1975. Ground was broken for the temple on May 27, 1978.

The public was invited to tour the Seattle Washington Temple from Oct. 7 through Nov. 8, 1980. President Kimball then dedicated the Seattle temple from Nov. 17-21, 1980, throughout 13 sessions.

Architecture and Design of the Seattle Washington Temple

The exterior of the Seattle Washington Temple is made of reinforced concrete faced with quartz and marble aggregates. The 110,000-square-foot house of the Lord sits near a meetinghouse that also functions as the Seattle Family Discovery Center for FamilySearch.

A re-creation of the statue “In the Family Circle,” originally created by Dennis Smith, sits on the temple grounds. The interior of the temple features a baptistry, four ordinance rooms and 12 sealing rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

15 November 1975

Dedicated

17 November 1980

Dedicated by

President Spencer W. Kimball

Current President and Matron

Frank Lee Pitcher & Sandra Summerhays Pitcher

Location

2808 148th Ave. Southeast
Bellevue, Washington 98007-6453
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 425-643-5144

Additional Facts

