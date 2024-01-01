In the News
15 November 1975
17 November 1980
The Seattle Washington Temple.
The First Presidency of the Church — Church President Spencer W. Kimball; President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor — announced plans to build a temple in Seattle, Washington, to a group of Latter-day Saints in the Seattle area on Nov. 15, 1975.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Seattle Washington Temple on May 27, 1978. President Romney presided over the ceremony, and an estimated 1,200 Church members attended.
The public was invited to tour the Seattle temple from Oct. 7 through Nov. 8, 1980. During the first week of the open house, many visitors stood in line for more than two hours to see the house of the Lord.
The Seattle Washington Temple was dedicated throughout 13 sessions from Nov. 17-21, 1980, by President Spencer W. Kimball. Some 43,000 Church members from the temple district attended the 13 sessions.
2808 148th Ave. Southeast
Bellevue, Washington 98007-6453
United States
(1) 425-643-5144
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.
Church members from Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and the panhandle of Idaho raised more than $3.2 million of the $11 million for the temple’s construction.
The Jordan River Utah Temple’s second day of dedication sessions happened exactly a year, to the day, after the Seattle Washington Temple was dedicated.
This was the last temple dedicated by President Spencer W. Kimball.
A re-creation of the statue “In the Family Circle,” originally created by Dennis Smith, sits outside the Seattle temple. Other re-creations are found at both the Madrid Spain Temple and the Provo City Center Temple.
