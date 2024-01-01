In the News
FOLLOW US
1 April 1981
14 December 1985
The Seoul Korea Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Seoul Korea Temple was announced April 1, 1981, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball in a press conference at Temple Square. President Kimball’s counselors — President N. Eldon Tanner and President Marion G. Romney — were also present at the press conference.
Ground was broken for the temple on May 9, 1983. Elder Marvin J. Ashton of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, 1985. Nearly 9,000 people attended the first three days of the event, and roughly 2,000 came on the last day. A total of approximately 12,500 attended the temple during the open house.
The temple was dedicated in six sessions from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency.
1 April 1981
14 December 1985
500-23 Changcheon-dong
Seodaemun-gu, Seoul
Seoul-teukbyeolsi 03783
South Korea
View schedule and book online
(82) 2-330-2700
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in South Korea.
The Seoul Korea Temple was announced with eight other temples on April 1, 1981. At that time, this was the largest number of temples ever announced and the greatest number of international temples announced. The other temples were for Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Lima, Peru; Frankfurt, Germany; Stockholm, Sweden; Manila, Philippines; and Johannesburg, South Africa.
When the temple was announced, only 100 of the 20,000 Saints in Korea had received their endowments, and only 20 couples had been sealed.
It was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Asia. Previous temples in the continent included ones in Tokyo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; and Manila, Philippines.
The Seoul temple was the first house of the Lord to be built on Asia’s mainland.
The temple was seen as a “symbol of progress and tranquility” for Seoul, Church News reported.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in South Korea.
The Seoul Korea Temple was announced with eight other temples on April 1, 1981. At that time, this was the largest number of temples ever announced and the greatest number of international temples announced. The other temples were for Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Lima, Peru; Frankfurt, Germany; Stockholm, Sweden; Manila, Philippines; and Johannesburg, South Africa.
When the temple was announced, only 100 of the 20,000 Saints in Korea had received their endowments, and only 20 couples had been sealed.
It was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Asia. Previous temples in the continent included ones in Tokyo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; and Manila, Philippines.
The Seoul temple was the first house of the Lord to be built on Asia’s mainland.
The temple was seen as a “symbol of progress and tranquility” for Seoul, Church News reported.