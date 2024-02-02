Menu
Announcement of the Shanghai People’s Republic of China Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Shanghai People’s Republic of China Temple on April 5, 2020, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2020 general conference.

In his conference address, President Nelson clarified: “Because we respect the laws and regulations of the People’s Republic of China, the Church does not send proselyting missionaries there; nor will we do so now.”

He continued, “Expatriate and Chinese congregations will continue to meet separately. The Church’s legal status there remains unchanged. In an initial phase of facility use, entry will be by appointment only. The house of the Lord in Shanghai will not be a destination place for tourists from other countries.”
Architecture and Design of the Shanghai People's Republic of China Temple

The Shanghai People's Republic of China Temple will be built in or near Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

