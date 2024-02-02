Announcement of the Shanghai People’s Republic of China TemplePresident Russell M. Nelson
, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced
the Shanghai People’s Republic of China Temple on April 5, 2020, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2020 general conference
.
In his conference address
, President Nelson clarified: “Because we respect the laws and regulations of the People’s Republic of China, the Church does not send proselyting missionaries there; nor will we do so now.”
He continued, “Expatriate and Chinese congregations will continue to meet separately. The Church’s legal status there remains unchanged. In an initial phase of facility use, entry will be by appointment only. The house of the Lord in Shanghai will not be a destination place for tourists from other countries.”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv6xuy1xP1s#t=5m17s
The Shanghai People’s Republic of China Temple was announced
by President Nelson on April 5, 2020. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.
Architecture and Design of the Shanghai People’s Republic of China Temple
The Shanghai People’s Republic of China Temple will be built in or near Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.