Spokane Washington Temple

Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the 59th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 1999, in 11 dedicatory sessions, with more than 16,000 attending at least one session. Of the 1,900 attending the first session , at least 520 were seated within the sacred edifice, while some 1,180 watched proceedings in the adjacent stake center via closed-circuit television.

