13 August 1998
21 August 1999
The Spokane Washington Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency — then consisting of Presidents Gordon B. Hinckley, Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust — announced a house of the Lord in Spokane, Washington, on Aug. 13, 1998. Three days earlier, the Detroit Michigan Temple was announced.
Elder F. Melvin Hammond, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northwest Area, presided over the groundbreaking of the Spokane Washington Temple on Oct. 10, 1998.
A total of 51,953 people toured the house of the Lord in Spokane, Washington, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14, 1999. VIP tours were also held Aug. 5 for government, civic and religious leaders, and Spokane Mayor John Talbott related, “You could almost sense the spiritual component of the progression [through the temple].”
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the 59th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 1999, in 11 dedicatory sessions, with more than 16,000 attending at least one session. Of the 1,900 attending the first session, at least 520 were seated within the sacred edifice, while some 1,180 watched proceedings in the adjacent stake center via closed-circuit television.
President Gordon B. Hinckley addressed some 12,000 youth, young adults and their families at a local hockey arena on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22, the second day of dedicatory sessions. The Prophet expressed confidence in the young people of the Church and encouraged them to “walk in gratitude and be thankful for every blessing that you have.”
13710 E. 40th Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99206
United States
This was the second — and easternmost — Latter-day Saint temple in Washington state.
The Oct. 10, 1998, groundbreaking of the Spokane Washington Temple was held the same day as the groundbreaking of the Detroit Michigan Temple — the first time in Church history that two groundbreakings for a house of the Lord in two different cities were held in one 12-hour period.
For the July 4, 1999, holiday weekend, members helped landscape the grounds of the new Spokane Washington Temple. Children used toy wheelbarrows to move unwanted rocks. One family, from Troy, Montana, brought three sons to help with landscaping — camping that evening at a nearby lake.
The site of the Spokane Washington Temple was originally a softball field on Church-owned property, adjacent to the stake center for the Spokane Washington East Stake.
The Aug. 5, 1999, VIP tour for civic, government and religious leaders included the Rev. Robert Spitzer, president of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Also attending was Spokane Mayor John Talbott, who said of the tour, “You could almost sense the spiritual component of the progression [through the temple].”
It was dedicated less than a year before the Columbia River Washington Temple — the state’s third — was announced on April 2, 2000.
Local KREM-TV produced a positive two-minute news report relating to the Spokane Washington Temple and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was broadcast throughout the Northwest.
Some 12,000 gathered in a hockey arena in downtown Spokane the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22, 1999, between Sunday and Monday dedicatory sessions for the Spokane Washington Temple to hear counsel from Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. In the fireside directed toward young people and youth, the Church President urged gratitude, which he added “is the mark of an educated man or woman.”