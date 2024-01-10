Menu
Tacloban City Philippines Temple

3 October 2021

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Tacloban City Philippines Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Tacloban City Philippines Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. An eighth house of the Lord for the Philippines was among 13 announced worldwide during this conference.

Filipino Latter-day Saint Edgar Galura was overjoyed at the news of a house of the Lord for the City of Tacloban. “This is wonderful news because travel can be expensive even inside of the country,” he said.

However, Galura was not surprised that another sacred edifice will be added to the growing list in his Asian island nation. The gospel’s message, he related, has long resonated with his people. “Filipinos are humble and have strong beliefs in God and family.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H3TC4EDUO8

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tacloban City, Philippines, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference — and the eighth such sacred edifice for the islands known as the Filiponos.

Architecture and Design of the Tacloban City Philippines Temple

The Tacloban City Philippines Temple will be built in or near the City of Tacloban, in the Eastern Visayas region of the Philippines. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Location

City of Tacloban

Philippines

Fact #1

This was the eighth announced Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 805,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 1,225 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Tacloban City at the time of its announcement was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 95 miles away.

Fact #4

At the time a sacred edifice was announced for Tacloban City, there were two operating temples, in Manila and Cebu City. Another three, for Alabang, Davao and Urdaneta, were under construction; and two had been announced for Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro. A groundbreaking for the Bacolod temple was held in December 2021, just over two months after the Tacloban City temple was announced.

Fact #5

The Tacloban City Philippines Temple was the first announced temple for the island of Leyte.

Fact #6

In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan struck the eastern Philippines, hitting especially hard the City of Tacloban. Thousands were killed, with tens of thousands displaced. Some 200 Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were a refuge from the storm for more than 10,000 Latter-day Saints and 4,000 others.

