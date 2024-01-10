In the News
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tacloban City, Philippines, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference — and the eighth such sacred edifice for the islands known as the Filiponos.
This was the eighth announced Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 805,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 1,225 congregations.
The closest temple to Tacloban City at the time of its announcement was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 95 miles away.
At the time a sacred edifice was announced for Tacloban City, there were two operating temples, in Manila and Cebu City. Another three, for Alabang, Davao and Urdaneta, were under construction; and two had been announced for Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro. A groundbreaking for the Bacolod temple was held in December 2021, just over two months after the Tacloban City temple was announced.
The Tacloban City Philippines Temple was the first announced temple for the island of Leyte.
In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan struck the eastern Philippines, hitting especially hard the City of Tacloban. Thousands were killed, with tens of thousands displaced. Some 200 Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were a refuge from the storm for more than 10,000 Latter-day Saints and 4,000 others.
