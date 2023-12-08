Tacoma Washington Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tacoma, Washington, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
2 October 2022
Tacoma, Washington
United States
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Evergreen State had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 525 congregations.
The closest temple to Tacoma at the time of its announcement was the Seattle Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 30 miles away to the northeast.
A temple in Tacoma will be the second such sacred edifice on Puget Sound. The other house of the Lord adjacent to what is also called the Salish Sea is the Seattle Washington Temple, dedicated in 1980.
At the time a house of the Lord was announced for Tacoma, the state had the Seattle, Columbia River and Spokane Washington temples, all dedicated and operating. The Moses Lake Washington Temple was then dedicated almost a year after the Tacoma temple's announcement.
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Evergreen State had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 525 congregations.
The closest temple to Tacoma at the time of its announcement was the Seattle Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 30 miles away to the northeast.
A temple in Tacoma will be the second such sacred edifice on Puget Sound. The other house of the Lord adjacent to what is also called the Salish Sea is the Seattle Washington Temple, dedicated in 1980.
At the time a house of the Lord was announced for Tacoma, the state had the Seattle, Columbia River and Spokane Washington temples, all dedicated and operating. The Moses Lake Washington Temple was then dedicated almost a year after the Tacoma temple's announcement.