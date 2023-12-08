Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Tacoma Washington Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

Tacoma Washington Temple announced
Tacoma Washington Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Tacoma Washington Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Tacoma Washington Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for this port city was one of 18 announced worldwide by the Church — and the fifth for this northwestern coastal state.

When the family of Monica Chamberlain of the Maple Valley Washington Stake heard the announcement of a house of the Lord for Tacoma, they threw their arms in the air and cheered.

“This is exciting for every Church member in Washington,” Chamberlain said soon after watching the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference.

Sitting in the Conference Center was Alex McCain of Bothell, Washington. He said he was excited for people who live south of Seattle to be able to avoid the traffic congestion to get to a house of the Lord. “It makes going to the temple a whole lot easier,” McCain said. “More temples, more blessings.”

George Slaughter, of Layton, Utah, recalled growing up in Tacoma. “I remember attending the open house and dedication of the Seattle temple as a kid,” he wrote soon after the temple announcements. “Never did I imagine there would be a temple in Tacoma. I was so surprised by the news I actually teared up a bit. So exciting!”

For Matt Fry of Garland, Utah, there was just excitement. The native of Bremerton, about 25 miles from Tacoma, said: “It will cut the drive by almost an hour for all of my family and friends where I grew up. They are all so very excited. Many were brought to tears. It will be a great blessing for that area and for its surrounding members.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Tacoma Washington Temple

October
02
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tacoma, Washington, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Tacoma Washington Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Tacoma Washington Temple

The Tacoma Washington Temple will be built in or near Tacoma, Washington. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2022

Location

Tacoma, Washington
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Evergreen State had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 525 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Tacoma at the time of its announcement was the Seattle Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 30 miles away to the northeast.

Fact #4

A temple in Tacoma will be the second such sacred edifice on Puget Sound. The other house of the Lord adjacent to what is also called the Salish Sea is the Seattle Washington Temple, dedicated in 1980.

Fact #5

At the time a house of the Lord was announced for Tacoma, the state had the Seattle, Columbia River and Spokane Washington temples, all dedicated and operating. The Moses Lake Washington Temple was then dedicated almost a year after the Tacoma temple's announcement.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Evergreen State had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 525 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Tacoma at the time of its announcement was the Seattle Washington Temple, a distance of approximately 30 miles away to the northeast.

Fact #4

A temple in Tacoma will be the second such sacred edifice on Puget Sound. The other house of the Lord adjacent to what is also called the Salish Sea is the Seattle Washington Temple, dedicated in 1980.

Fact #5

At the time a house of the Lord was announced for Tacoma, the state had the Seattle, Columbia River and Spokane Washington temples, all dedicated and operating. The Moses Lake Washington Temple was then dedicated almost a year after the Tacoma temple's announcement.