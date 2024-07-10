In the News
FOLLOW US
31 March 1982
17 November 1984
The Taipei Taiwan Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Taipei, Taiwan, was announced during a press conference on March 31, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency. He made the announcement representing the First Presidency of the Church, including Church President Spencer W. Kimball; President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 26, 1982. Around 1,500 Church members from the temple district attended the ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Oct. 30 to Nov. 10, 1984. Approximately 16,000 visitors attended the open house during this time.
The Taipei Taiwan Temple was dedicated in five sessions on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 1984, by President Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency. A total of 2,575 Church members from Taiwan attended a session.
31 March 1982
17 November 1984
256 Ai Kuo East Road
Taipei 106
Taiwan
View schedule and book online
(886) 2-2192-4930
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Taiwan.
The temple location was announced with three others — Guayaquil, Ecuador; Denver, Colorado; and Boise, Idaho — the last of which was built in the same six-spire design.
The temple site was once home to a prison and later a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse before it held the Taipei Taiwan Temple.
It was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Asia. Previous temples in the continent included ones in Tokyo, Japan; and Manila, Philippines.
The Taipei temple was dedicated just under two months after the Manila Philippines Temple, which was dedicated Sept. 25, 1984.
The temple was dedicated less than a month after the Dallas Texas Temple and less than a month before the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple were dedicated.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Taiwan.
The temple location was announced with three others — Guayaquil, Ecuador; Denver, Colorado; and Boise, Idaho — the last of which was built in the same six-spire design.
The temple site was once home to a prison and later a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse before it held the Taipei Taiwan Temple.
It was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Asia. Previous temples in the continent included ones in Tokyo, Japan; and Manila, Philippines.
The Taipei temple was dedicated just under two months after the Manila Philippines Temple, which was dedicated Sept. 25, 1984.
The temple was dedicated less than a month after the Dallas Texas Temple and less than a month before the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple were dedicated.