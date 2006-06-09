In the News
9 June 2006
17 March 2013
The Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple.
A temple for Tegucigalpa, Honduras, was announced via letters to local Church leaders in the temple district on June 9, 2006.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the temple on June 9, 2007. Elder Spencer V. Jones — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area — presided over the event.
The site for the Tegucigalpa temple was changed in January of 2009, and an intimate groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new temple site Sept. 12, 2009.
The public was invited to tour the constructed house of the Lord from Feb. 9 through March 2, 2013. More than 100,000 visitors toured the temple during the first two weeks of its open house.
Approximately 4,300 youth from the temple district gathered on March 16, 2013, to perform in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple. The program included rehearsed dance and song depicting the cultural heritage of Honduras.
The Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple was dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, on March 17, 2013.
Boulevard Roble Oeste, Tercera Calle Sur
Comayagüela, Tegucigalpa, Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
Honduras
(504) 2264-1212
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Honduras.
It was originally supposed to be built on a different site in Tegucigalpa, where an official groundbreaking ceremony was held June 9, 2007. However, the site was eventually changed, and another groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 12, 2009.
The initial groundbreaking ceremony took place exactly one year after the announcement.
Within the first two weeks of the open house, more than 100,000 visitors toured the temple, and over 5,000 of them — a majority of whom were not members of the Church — requested follow-up appointments with full-time missionaries.