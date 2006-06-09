Menu
Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

Announced

9 June 2006

Dedicated

17 March 2013

141st temple dedicated
tegucigalpa temple ext 1.jpeg

The Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

A temple for Tegucigalpa, Honduras, was announced via letters to Church leaders in the temple district on June 9, 2006, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors — Presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor. In their letter, the First Presidency said, “We are confident that this will be a blessing to the many faithful Saints in this and surrounding areas who have had to travel long distances to enjoy the blessings of the temple.”

At that time, Church members in Honduras would make a 12-hour journey to the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in order to perform sacred ordinances in a house of the Lord. This trip was shortened when the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple was dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, on March 17, 2013.

Tegucigalpa resident Gary Flores told Church News at the dedication that Church members in Honduras and neighboring Nicaragua were excited to perform sacred ordinances in the new temple.

“We have no excuses not to do this work,” he said. “No one can say the temple is too far away.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for the progress of Thy work in these great nations of Honduras and Nicaragua. We give thanks for those who helped build this beautiful temple and are helping to build Thy kingdom, for their work, their faith and their sacrifices. Wilt Thou continue to bless the leaders and the people of these nations for their friendliness to Thy Church.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple here.

Timeline of the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

June
09
2006
Announced

A temple for Tegucigalpa, Honduras, was announced via letters to local Church leaders in the temple district on June 9, 2006.

June
09
2007
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the temple on June 9, 2007. Elder Spencer V. Jones — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area — presided over the event.

January
2009
Site changed

The site for the Tegucigalpa temple was changed in January of 2009, and an intimate groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new temple site Sept. 12, 2009.

February
09
2013
Open house

The public was invited to tour the constructed house of the Lord from Feb. 9 through March 2, 2013. More than 100,000 visitors toured the temple during the first two weeks of its open house.

March
16
2013
Cultural celebration

Approximately 4,300 youth from the temple district gathered on March 16, 2013, to perform in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple. The program included rehearsed dance and song depicting the cultural heritage of Honduras.

March
17
2013
Dedication

The Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple was dedicated by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, on March 17, 2013.

A temple for Tegucigalpa, Honduras, was announced to Church leaders in the temple district on June 9, 2006. Ground was broken for the temple on June 9, 2007, but the site was later changed, and an intimate groundbreaking ceremony took place on the new site Sept. 12, 2009.

More than 100,000 visitors toured the constructed house of the Lord from Feb. 9 through March 2, 2013, during its open house. The night before its dedication, approximately 4,300 youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on March 16, 2013.

The Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple was dedicated March 17, 2013, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

The 28,254-square-foot Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple sits on 13.6 acres of land. A long driveway leads from the road toward the temple, making its way through grass fields filled with palm trees, flowerbeds and other types of vegetation common to Honduras.

The temple is a white building with tall, thin windows on its four exterior sides. It features a multilevel central spire with a golden statue of the angel Moroni sounding a trumpet.

Interior Photos of the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

9 June 2006

Dedicated

17 March 2013

Dedicated by

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Current President and Matron

Luis Ariel Merlo Pineda & Amparito Sosa de Merlo

Location

Boulevard Roble Oeste, Tercera Calle Sur

Comayagüela, Tegucigalpa, Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán

Honduras

Appointments

(504) 2264-1212

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Honduras.

Fact #2

It was originally supposed to be built on a different site in Tegucigalpa, where an official groundbreaking ceremony was held June 9, 2007. However, the site was eventually changed, and another groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 12, 2009.

Fact #3

The initial groundbreaking ceremony took place exactly one year after the announcement.

Fact #4

Within the first two weeks of the open house, more than 100,000 visitors toured the temple, and over 5,000 of them — a majority of whom were not members of the Church — requested follow-up appointments with full-time missionaries.

