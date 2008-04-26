In the News
The Gila Valley Arizona Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Thomas S. Monson, along with his counselors in the First Presidency — President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor — announced a temple for The Gila Valley, Arizona, via a press release on April 26, 2008. It was announced alongside a temple for Gilbert, Arizona.
Ground was broken for The Gila Valley Arizona Temple on Feb. 14, 2009, the same day as the 97th anniversary of Arizona’s statehood. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the event.
The public was invited to tour The Gila Valley Arizona Temple from April 23 through May 15, 2010. More than 90,000 visitors attended the open house.
More than 1,600 youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration on May 22, 2010. Approximately 3,500 people attended the celebration in person, including President Monson.
The Gila Valley Arizona Temple was dedicated May 23, 2010, by President Monson.
5291 W. Highway 70
Central, Arizona 85531
United States
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona.
It was the first temple that President Thomas S. Monson both announced and dedicated since he became the President of the Church on Feb. 23, 2008.
The Gila Valley temple was announced with another temple for the state: the Gilbert Arizona Temple. The Phoenix Arizona Temple was announced the following month on May 24, 2008, more than doubling Arizona's total temple count in under a month.
Its announcement came less than three months after President Monson became 16th President of the Church.
President Monson was the first President of the Church in more than 25 years to visit The Gila Valley when he dedicated the temple.
Although most temples don’t include “the” in their official name, The Gila Valley Arizona Temple does. President Spencer W. Kimball, Gila Valley native and the Church’s 12th President, always emphasized “the” in the name of the valley and, according to his son, was very pleased that the temple’s name reflected the name of the valley.
