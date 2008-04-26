Menu
The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Announced

26 April 2008

Dedicated

23 May 2010

132nd temple dedicated
gila_valley_temple_lds (1).jpeg

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Apostle John W. Taylor visited Latter-day Saints in The Gila Valley, Arizona, during the St. Joseph Stake conference on Jan. 30, 1898, and prophesied that “One of the most beautiful temples that was ever built among the Saints in the Rocky Mountains will be built in this valley.”

Church President Spencer W. Kimball, who grew up in The Gila Valley, wrote more about the prophecy in a letter on May 1, 1973, to his friend and newly sustained stake President Seth G. Mattice. President Kimball mentioned that although The Gila Valley was small in population and few in Latter-day Saints, “if that prophecy was made by inspiration, then the Lord will find a way to do it."

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for The Gila Valley along with his counselors in the First Presidency — President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor — via a press release on April 26, 2008.

“It is my personal priority to make sure members of the Church have access to the blessings of the temple,” wrote President Monson. “It is here where members learn of their divine origin and destiny; where they are strengthened spiritually as individuals and as families. Temples are sanctuaries from the storms of life.”

Elder John W. Taylor’s prophecy was fulfilled when The Gila Valley Arizona Temple was dedicated May 23, 2010, by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

Mark S. Bryce, coordinator of the local temple committee, noted that numerous visitors to the temple each described the building as “beautiful.” He told the Church News that “Every time they would say it, I would think to myself, ‘The prophecy is fulfilled.’”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We ask Thee to bless all who seek to do Thy will, who walk in righteousness and faith and obedience to the commandments Thou hast given. Wilt Thou comfort them when they face adversity. Wilt Thou strengthen them when the winds of opposition blow against them. Wilt Thou bring joy and peace into their hearts and the assurance that Thou dost love them.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple here.

Timeline of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

April
26
2008
Announced

Church President Thomas S. Monson, along with his counselors in the First Presidency — President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor — announced a temple for The Gila Valley, Arizona, via a press release on April 26, 2008. It was announced alongside a temple for Gilbert, Arizona.

February
14
2009
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for The Gila Valley Arizona Temple on Feb. 14, 2009, the same day as the 97th anniversary of Arizona’s statehood. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the event.

April
23
2010
Open house

The public was invited to tour The Gila Valley Arizona Temple from April 23 through May 15, 2010. More than 90,000 visitors attended the open house.

May
22
2010
Cultural celebration

More than 1,600 youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration on May 22, 2010. Approximately 3,500 people attended the celebration in person, including President Monson.

May
23
2010
Dedicated

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple was dedicated May 23, 2010, by President Monson.

The First Presidency announced a temple for The Gila Valley on April 26, 2008. Construction on the temple started with its groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 14, 2009.

Visitors toured the house of the Lord during its open house from April 23 through May 15, 2010, and youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on May 22, 2010. Church President Thomas S. Monson dedicated The Gila Valley Arizona Temple on May 23, 2010.

Architecture and Design of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

The 18,561-square-foot Gila Valley Arizona Temple was built on 17 acres of land. The exterior is made of architectural precast concrete, and the lands are decorated with trees and shrubs.

The temple features a celestial room, two ordinance rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry. Interior decorations include art-glass windows and murals of local river, desert and mountain landscapes.

Quick Facts

Announced

26 April 2008

Dedicated

23 May 2010

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Gary Wayne Stailey & Marie Holt Stailey

Location

5291 W. Highway 70
Central, Arizona 85531
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 928-428-7243

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona.

      Fact #2

      It was the first temple that President Thomas S. Monson both announced and dedicated since he became the President of the Church on Feb. 23, 2008.

      Fact #3

      The Gila Valley temple was announced with another temple for the state: the Gilbert Arizona Temple. The Phoenix Arizona Temple was announced the following month on May 24, 2008, more than doubling Arizona's total temple count in under a month.

      Fact #4

      Its announcement came less than three months after President Monson became 16th President of the Church.

      Fact #5

      President Monson was the first President of the Church in more than 25 years to visit The Gila Valley when he dedicated the temple.

      Fact #6

      Although most temples don’t include “the” in their official name, The Gila Valley Arizona Temple does. President Spencer W. Kimball, Gila Valley native and the Church’s 12th President, always emphasized “the” in the name of the valley and, according to his son, was very pleased that the temple’s name reflected the name of the valley.

