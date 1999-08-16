Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Announced

16 August 1999

Dedicated

8 September 2002

114th temple dedicated
The Hague Netherlands Temple, a white building with a spire topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a trumpet.

The Hague Netherlands Temple.

Carla Johnson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Carla Johnson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of The Hague Netherlands Temple

A temple for The Hague, Netherlands, was first announced in 1999. Once the temple was constructed, Elder Harold G. Hillam, Europe West Area president from 2002 to 2005, spoke to Church News at the open house for the temple, saying, “To build a temple in the Netherlands was certainly an inspired decision of our living Prophet. It will be a magnificent blessing to the Saints and all noble people here.”

One deaf man who wasn’t a Latter-day Saint attended the open house and received a free CD with music from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. He said to a volunteer assisting him, “I cannot listen to it yet, but when I am with my Heavenly Father, I will be able to hear beautiful music. I am so happy I could be here in the house of the Lord.”

Just over a week after the open house ended, The Hague Netherlands Temple was dedicated by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Sept. 8, 2002.

Robert and Jeane Kirschbaum, longtime members of the Church in the Netherlands, spoke with Church News at the dedication, and said, “We were very excited in 1999 to hear that the Church was going to build a temple here. It seemed that, immediately, difficulties started, but we overcame them all, and now, you have no idea how blessed we feel having a temple in the Netherlands.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for those who came to this land in early days to preach Thine everlasting gospel, and for the faith of those who through the generations have accepted it and lived it and sought to strengthen Thy work. The faithful of this land have given so much for their testimony of Thy divine work. Bless to our memory all who have gone before, and bless mightily those who now walk in faith before Thee.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of The Hague Netherlands Temple here.

Timeline of The Hague Netherlands Temple

August
16
1999
Announced

A temple for The Hague, Netherlands, was announced by the First Presidency of the Church, at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors — presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district on Aug. 16, 1999.

August
26
2000
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 26, 2000. Elder John K. Carmack, president of the Europe Central Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.

August
17
2002
Open house

The public was invited to tour the constructed house of the Lord during its open house from Aug. 17-31, 2002. A total of 32,819 visitors toured the temple in this time.

September
08
2002
Dedication

The Hague Netherlands Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on Sept. 8, 2002, in four sessions.

A temple near The Hague, Netherlands, was announced Aug. 16, 1999, via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district. The groundbreaking ceremony for the house of the Lord was held Aug. 26, 2000.

Visitors toured the temple during its open house from Aug. 17-31, 2002. Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated The Hague Netherlands Temple on Sept. 8, 2002.

Architecture and Design of The Hague Netherlands Temple

The 14,477-square-foot temple in The Hague, Netherlands, features two instruction rooms and two sealing rooms. Its grounds are filled with colorful flower gardens, and a bridge over a large reflective pool leads to the front entrance. The interior of the temple includes cherrywood doors and an Austrian Strauss crystal chandelier.

The temple was built in Zoetermeer, a city on the outskirts of The Hague that is located below sea level. As such, the house of the Lord is stabilized by several pylons that were added during construction.

Quick Facts

Announced

16 August 1999

Dedicated

8 September 2002

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Frederik Erwin Brandenburg & Yvonne Maria Hoek Brandenburg

Location

Osylaan 2

2722 CV Zoetermeer

Netherlands

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(31) 79-343-5310

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Netherlands.

Fact #2

At the time of The Hague temple’s construction, Dutch laws prohibited buildings that weren’t open to the public. The Dutch government, however, allowed the temple to be built as an exception.

Fact #3

Dutch architect Albert van Eerde, not a member of the Church, told Church News about his experience designing the temple. He said, “From the start, over three years ago, I felt this project was more than just a job. I am very proud and honored that I was part of a process that led to this magnificent building, but also to a home for all of you. Every time I enter the celestial room, I feel the serenity and peace we are all looking for at certain times. Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity of establishing this building, which will probably be the best I will ever build.”

Fact #4

Assisting Church President Gordon B. Hinckley at the dedication were Elder D. Lee Tobler, Europe Central Area president, and Elder Harold G. Hillam, Europe West Area president. Both presidents attended the dedication because the Netherlands had moved from the Europe West Area to the Europe Central Area two years prior.

Fact #5

President Hinckley dedicated The Hague temple the day after he rededicated the Freiberg Germany Temple.

Fact #6

Because riding bicycles is very popular mode of transportation in the Netherlands, the underground parking lot of The Hague temple features a large bicycle parking lot.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Netherlands.

Fact #2

At the time of The Hague temple’s construction, Dutch laws prohibited buildings that weren’t open to the public. The Dutch government, however, allowed the temple to be built as an exception.

Fact #3

Dutch architect Albert van Eerde, not a member of the Church, told Church News about his experience designing the temple. He said, “From the start, over three years ago, I felt this project was more than just a job. I am very proud and honored that I was part of a process that led to this magnificent building, but also to a home for all of you. Every time I enter the celestial room, I feel the serenity and peace we are all looking for at certain times. Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity of establishing this building, which will probably be the best I will ever build.”

Fact #4

Assisting Church President Gordon B. Hinckley at the dedication were Elder D. Lee Tobler, Europe Central Area president, and Elder Harold G. Hillam, Europe West Area president. Both presidents attended the dedication because the Netherlands had moved from the Europe West Area to the Europe Central Area two years prior.

Fact #5

President Hinckley dedicated The Hague temple the day after he rededicated the Freiberg Germany Temple.

Fact #6

Because riding bicycles is very popular mode of transportation in the Netherlands, the underground parking lot of The Hague temple features a large bicycle parking lot.