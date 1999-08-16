In the News
16 August 1999
8 September 2002
The Hague Netherlands Temple.
Carla Johnson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for The Hague, Netherlands, was announced by the First Presidency of the Church, at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors — presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district on Aug. 16, 1999.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 26, 2000. Elder John K. Carmack, president of the Europe Central Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the constructed house of the Lord during its open house from Aug. 17-31, 2002. A total of 32,819 visitors toured the temple in this time.
The Hague Netherlands Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on Sept. 8, 2002, in four sessions.
Osylaan 2
2722 CV Zoetermeer
Netherlands
View schedule and book online
(31) 79-343-5310
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Netherlands.
At the time of The Hague temple’s construction, Dutch laws prohibited buildings that weren’t open to the public. The Dutch government, however, allowed the temple to be built as an exception.
Dutch architect Albert van Eerde, not a member of the Church, told Church News about his experience designing the temple. He said, “From the start, over three years ago, I felt this project was more than just a job. I am very proud and honored that I was part of a process that led to this magnificent building, but also to a home for all of you. Every time I enter the celestial room, I feel the serenity and peace we are all looking for at certain times. Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity of establishing this building, which will probably be the best I will ever build.”
Assisting Church President Gordon B. Hinckley at the dedication were Elder D. Lee Tobler, Europe Central Area president, and Elder Harold G. Hillam, Europe West Area president. Both presidents attended the dedication because the Netherlands had moved from the Europe West Area to the Europe Central Area two years prior.
President Hinckley dedicated The Hague temple the day after he rededicated the Freiberg Germany Temple.
Because riding bicycles is very popular mode of transportation in the Netherlands, the underground parking lot of The Hague temple features a large bicycle parking lot.
