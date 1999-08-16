The Hague Netherlands Temple.

Fact #3

Dutch architect Albert van Eerde, not a member of the Church, told Church News about his experience designing the temple . He said, “From the start, over three years ago, I felt this project was more than just a job. I am very proud and honored that I was part of a process that led to this magnificent building, but also to a home for all of you. Every time I enter the celestial room, I feel the serenity and peace we are all looking for at certain times. Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity of establishing this building, which will probably be the best I will ever build.”