2 October 2010
13 December 2015
The Tijuana Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Tijuana, Mexico, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during general conference Oct. 2, 2010.
Ground was broken for the Tijuana Mexico Temple on Aug. 18, 2012. Elder Benjamín De Hoyos, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico Area Presidency, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony with the second counselor, Elder Jose L. Alonso, also of the Seventy, directing.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Nov. 13-28, 2015. More than 71,000 visitors attended the open house.
Hundreds of youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple Dec. 12, 2015. The event was titled “Venid a Mí,” or “Come Unto Me,” and included song and dance numbers that paid homage to the cultural heritage of Tijuana.
The Tijuana Mexico Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, Dec. 13, 2015.
Paseo Del Rio 6832
Esquina Campestre Oriente
Colonia Third Etapa Río Tijuana,
22226 Tijuana, Baja California
Mexico
(52) 664-969-2690
This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico. It was also the first built in the state of Baja California.
The Tijuana Mexico Temple is the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple in Latin America, located just over 4 miles south of the state of California.
Mrs. Brenda Ruacho de Vega, the first lady of Baja California, toured the temple during its open house. After the event, the first lady made a Facebook post thanking the Tijuana-area members for the visit: “I am honored to have shared this time with you and have the opportunity to learn more about your values and beliefs.”
Tijuana Mayor Jorge Astiazarán Orcí told Church News that the temple had forever changed his city, saying, “When someone speaks about Tijuana, they’re going to speak about this beautiful [temple]. It really is a ‘must see’ — it’s a living museum that beautifies this part of the city.”
