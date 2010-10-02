Menu
Tijuana Mexico Temple

Announced

2 October 2010

Dedicated

13 December 2015

149th temple dedicated
tijuana mexico temple ext 4.jpeg

The Tijuana Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Tijuana Mexico Temple

The Tijuana Mexico Temple — the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple in Latin America — has blessed the lives of the Saints in Tijuana and surrounding areas ever since it was dedicated.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple on Aug. 18, 2012, Dominga G. Sifuentes, who was baptized in 1964, explained how temples bring peace to the cities in which they’re built:

“I remember when the first chapel was built here. We had 30 members then. Now we have a temple. I've watched the Church grow and have seen many chapels constructed, but the temple brings a special air of peace and tranquility,” she said.

During the temple’s open house, Church member Rumalda Santoval Duran — from San Quintín, a city inside the temple district — spoke of the house of the Lord as a special blessing, saying, “This [temple] is a privilege for us. Before, we had to travel [far inland] to Hermosillo to attend the temple.”

Bill Hurd of Clovis, California, a full-time missionary in Tijuana 43 years prior, echoed the Mexican Saints’ gratitude for the temple at its dedication on Dec. 13, 2015:

“Seeing how we went from five little branches back then to this — a temple — is just overwhelming.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “As we approach Thee in prayer, O God our Eternal Father, we lift our voices in thanksgiving and love on this historic day to dedicate the Tijuana Mexico Temple unto Thee. Our hearts reach out to Thee in faith and prayer. This temple is an answer to the prayers of Thy faithful people and a fulfillment of Thy promises to them. We are jubilant, and our hearts are filled with praise to Thee. Thou hast honored Thy children in directing Thy Prophet to build Thy sacred house here in Tijuana, Mexico.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Tijuana Mexico Temple here.

Timeline of the Tijuana Mexico Temple

October
02
2010
Announced

A temple for Tijuana, Mexico, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during general conference Oct. 2, 2010.

August
18
2012
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Tijuana Mexico Temple on Aug. 18, 2012. Elder Benjamín De Hoyos, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico Area Presidency, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony with the second counselor, Elder Jose L. Alonso, also of the Seventy, directing.

November
13
2015
Open house

The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Nov. 13-28, 2015. More than 71,000 visitors attended the open house.

December
12
2015
Cultural celebration

Hundreds of youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple Dec. 12, 2015. The event was titled “Venid a Mí,” or “Come Unto Me,” and included song and dance numbers that paid homage to the cultural heritage of Tijuana.

December
13
2015
Dedication

The Tijuana Mexico Temple was dedicated in three sessions by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, Dec. 13, 2015.

Architecture and Design of the Tijuana Mexico Temple

The 33,367-square-foot Tijuana Mexico Temple was built on 9.4 acres of land. It was built with classic Mexican architecture design elements that are prominent in old Spanish mission-era Catholic chapels in Mexico. Also located on the grounds are administrative offices, a distribution center and other multiuse facilities.

The site also features fountains, palm trees and gardens filled with local flowers. Decorative elements inside the temple include art-glass windows, crystal chandeliers and original paintings and murals that depict local landscapes.

Interior Photos of the Tijuana Mexico Temple

tijuana temple baptistry.jpeg
tijuana temple instruction room.jpeg
tijuana mexico temple celestial room.jpeg
tijuana temple brides room.jpeg
tijuana temple sealing room.jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2010

Dedicated

13 December 2015

Dedicated by

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Current President and Matron

Oziel Herminio González Salazar & Maria Enedelia Quiroz Rodriguez de González

Location

Paseo Del Rio 6832

Esquina Campestre Oriente

Colonia Third Etapa Río Tijuana,

22226 Tijuana, Baja California

Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(52) 664-969-2690

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico. It was also the first built in the state of Baja California.

Fact #2

The Tijuana Mexico Temple is the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple in Latin America, located just over 4 miles south of the state of California.

Fact #3

Mrs. Brenda Ruacho de Vega, the first lady of Baja California, toured the temple during its open house. After the event, the first lady made a Facebook post thanking the Tijuana-area members for the visit: “I am honored to have shared this time with you and have the opportunity to learn more about your values and beliefs.”

Fact #4

Tijuana Mayor Jorge Astiazarán Orcí told Church News that the temple had forever changed his city, saying, “When someone speaks about Tijuana, they’re going to speak about this beautiful [temple]. It really is a ‘must see’ — it’s a living museum that beautifies this part of the city.”

