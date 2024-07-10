In the News
FOLLOW US
7 April 1984
25 August 1990
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, announced a temple for the Canadian city of Toronto, Ontario, on April 7, 1984. At the time, President Spencer W. Kimball was President of the Church. This announcement happened after the sustaining of general Church leaders in April 1984 general conference and was the last of five temples announced.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony happened on Oct. 10, 1987, with President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, presiding.
An open house was held for the temple from Aug. 2 to Aug. 18, 1990. More than 2,600 people volunteered, collectively leading to more than 64,000 hours of service. A total of 61,285 visitors attended the event, with an estimated 30-40 percent being nonmembers. This open house generated 6,044 missionary referrals.
The Toronto Ontario Temple was dedicated during 11 sessions from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 1990, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency. More than 17,000 people from the temple district attended.
The Toronto temple was closed for renovations on Oct. 23, 2023. The renovations are expected to take around nine months to complete.
7 April 1984
25 August 1990
10060 Bramalea Road
Brampton, Ontario L6R 1A1
Canada
View schedule and book online
(1) 905-799-1122
To accommodate multiple nationalities, the Toronto temple’s dedicatory sessions were translated into six languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean.
The temple served members in six Canadian provinces and five U.S. states when it was dedicated.
A month and a half after its dedication, the Toronto temple was honored with an award of excellence from the Development Design Awards program, conducted every two years.
To accommodate multiple nationalities, the Toronto temple’s dedicatory sessions were translated into six languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean.
The temple served members in six Canadian provinces and five U.S. states when it was dedicated.
A month and a half after its dedication, the Toronto temple was honored with an award of excellence from the Development Design Awards program, conducted every two years.