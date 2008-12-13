Menu
Trujillo Peru Temple

Announced

13 December 2008

Dedicated

21 June 2015

147th temple dedicated
trujillo temple ext 1.JPG

The Trujillo Peru Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Trujillo Peru Temple

When a temple for Trujillo, Peru, was announced Dec. 13, 2008, Sandra Henriquez of the Trujillo Peru East Stake said, “What a Christmas gift.”

Trujillo Peru Porvenir Stake President Ismael Diaz echoed Henriquez’s sentiment, which was shared among the Latter-day Saints across Trujillo.

“There have been many, many tears,” he said. “This is wonderful news. Everyone in Trujillo is thrilled.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Trujillo Peru Temple on Father’s Day, June 21, 2015. At the cornerstone ceremony before the dedication, he said, “We are here to celebrate, honor and worship our Heavenly Father — this is Father’s Day. What an honor and a wonderful privilege it is to give to our Heavenly Father this house of the Lord.”

Elder Juan A. Uceda, a native of Peru and president of the South America Northwest Area, served a missionary assignment to Trujillo in 1975, when there were only two branches in the city. Those branches grew to seven stakes at the time of the Trujillo temple’s dedication, which Elder Uceda saw as a miracle.

“I see in this temple the tender mercies of the Lord,” he said.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Now, our Beloved Father in Heaven, in the name of Jesus Christ and by authority of the everlasting priesthood, we dedicate the Trujillo Peru Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate it unto Thee as Thy hallowed dwelling place. We dedicate it unto Thy Son as a house of worship, a house of covenants, a house of faith, a house of God.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Trujillo Peru Temple here.

Timeline of the Trujillo Peru Temple

December
13
2008
Announced

A temple for Trujillo, Peru, was announced Dec. 13, 2008, in letters to Church leaders in the temple district by Church President Thomas S. Monson and his two counselors — President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor.

September
14
2011
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Trujillo Peru Temple on Sept. 14, 2011. Elder Rafael Pino, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.

May
08
2015
Open house

The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from May 8-30, 2015. Nearly 100,000 visitors attended the open house.

June
20
2015
Cultural celebration

Hundreds of youth from the Trujillo temple district participated in a cultural celebration on June 20, 2015, in honor of the temple. The celebration included dance and musical numbers that paid homage to Peru’s Incan history and culture.

June
21
2015
Dedication

The Trujillo Peru Temple was dedicated in three sessions on June 21, 2015, by President Uchtdorf. He was accompanied by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Juan A. Uceda, a native of Peru and president of the South America Northwest Area.

A temple for Trujillo was announced Dec. 13, 2008. Construction began on the house of the Lord with its groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 14, 2011. Nearly 100,000 visitors attended the open house for the temple from May 8-30, 2015.

Youth from the temple district performed traditional musical and dance numbers at a cultural celebration in honor of the temple on June 20, 2015. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Trujillo Peru Temple on June 21, 2015.

Architecture and Design of the Trujillo Peru Temple

The Trujillo Peru Temple was built on a site next to Camposanto Parque Eterno, a historic cemetery in Trujillo. Grass fields and paved walkways fill the temple grounds, which are lit by small street lamps.

The entrance is marked by three high arches in front of the main doors, and the multileveled roof remains identical on the four sides of the building. A central tower featuring a golden-colored statue of the angel Moroni stands atop the temple.

Interior Photos of the Trujillo Peru Temple

trujillo temple recommend desk.jpeg
trujillo temple waiting room.jpeg
trujillo temple hallway.jpeg
trujillo temple baptistry.jpeg
trujillo temple instruction room.jpeg
trujillo temple celestial room.jpeg
trujillo temple brides room.jpeg
trujillo temple sealing room.jpeg
trujillo temple detial.jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

13 December 2008

Dedicated

21 June 2015

Dedicated by

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Current President and Matron

Daniel Arturo Calderón Negreiros & Ximena Maureira Berrios de Calderón

Location

Avenida Mansiche Km 3.5

Carretera hacia Huanchaco

Huanchaco, La Libertad

Peru

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(51) 44-602-130

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.

Fact #2

The temple was originally announced to be built on the site of an existing Latter-day Saint meetinghouse but was later changed to a site next to the Parque Eterno cemetery in Trujillo.

Fact #3

It was dedicated on Father’s Day, or “Día del Padre” in Peru.

Fact #4

The temple was dedicated 29 years after the first house of the Lord in Peru, the Lima Peru Temple.

Fact #5

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated the Córdoba Argentina Temple the month before he dedicated the Trujillo Peru Temple. Both temples are located in South America.

Fact #6

It was dedicated the same month as the Payson Utah Temple, which was dedicated June 7, 2015.

Fact #7

Once dedicated, the Trujillo temple served more than 88,000 Latter-day Saints.

