13 December 2008
21 June 2015
The Trujillo Peru Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Trujillo, Peru, was announced Dec. 13, 2008, in letters to Church leaders in the temple district by Church President Thomas S. Monson and his two counselors — President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor.
Ground was broken for the Trujillo Peru Temple on Sept. 14, 2011. Elder Rafael Pino, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from May 8-30, 2015. Nearly 100,000 visitors attended the open house.
Hundreds of youth from the Trujillo temple district participated in a cultural celebration on June 20, 2015, in honor of the temple. The celebration included dance and musical numbers that paid homage to Peru’s Incan history and culture.
The Trujillo Peru Temple was dedicated in three sessions on June 21, 2015, by President Uchtdorf. He was accompanied by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Juan A. Uceda, a native of Peru and president of the South America Northwest Area.
Avenida Mansiche Km 3.5
Carretera hacia Huanchaco
Huanchaco, La Libertad
Peru
(51) 44-602-130
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
The temple was originally announced to be built on the site of an existing Latter-day Saint meetinghouse but was later changed to a site next to the Parque Eterno cemetery in Trujillo.
It was dedicated on Father’s Day, or “Día del Padre” in Peru.
The temple was dedicated 29 years after the first house of the Lord in Peru, the Lima Peru Temple.
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated the Córdoba Argentina Temple the month before he dedicated the Trujillo Peru Temple. Both temples are located in South America.
It was dedicated the same month as the Payson Utah Temple, which was dedicated June 7, 2015.
Once dedicated, the Trujillo temple served more than 88,000 Latter-day Saints.
