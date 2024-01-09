Menu
Tula Mexico Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Tula Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Tula Mexico Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2022 general conference.

Leticia Mera of Tula, Mexico, said she felt her heart stop when she heard the announcement.

“After, I thought about all our ancestors who, thanks to their faith and testimonies, made possible such a huge blessing,” she said.

The Church first sent missionaries to Mexico in 1875, the year after Daniel W. Jones, Henry Brizzee and Meliton Gonzalez Trejo started translating the Book of Mormon into Spanish. The Tula Mexico Stake was organized in 1975.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Tula Mexico Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tula, Mexico, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Tula Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Tula Mexico Temple

The Tula Mexico Temple will be built in or near Tula, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Tula 
Mexico

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 23rd Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,900 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Tula at the time of its announcement was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 40 miles away.

Fact #4

The Tula temple was announced the same day as three other temples for the Mexico City metropolitan area. The others include the Cuernavaca, Pachuca and Toluca temples.

Fact #5

When this temple was announced, the Mexico City area had three other operating or announced temples, including the Mexico City Mexico Temple, the Puebla Mexico Temple and the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple.

Fact #6

This will be one of the first two temples in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, along with the Pachuca Mexico Temple.

