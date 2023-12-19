Tulsa Oklahoma Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the second for the Sooner State.
1 October 2023
Tulsa, Oklahoma
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Oklahoma.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Oklahoma had approximately 50,000 Latter-day Saints among some 90 congregations.
The closest temple to Tulsa at the time of its announcement was the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, a distance of approximately 100 miles away to the east.
Tulsa is the second-largest city in Oklahoma.
The first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in the Sooner State was constructed in 1892.
