Tulsa Oklahoma Temple

1 October 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Tulsa Oklahoma Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Tulsa Oklahoma Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. A second temple for the Sooner State was one of 20 sacred edifices announced worldwide by the Church during the general conference.

“I’m in shock,” was Catherine Hickman’s response to the announcement of a house of the Lord in Tulsa, where she resides. “We work in the Oklahoma City [Oklahoma] Temple. I’m excited to work in Tulsa, where I live.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouVHuA_7wfs

Timeline of the Tulsa Oklahoma Temple

October
01
2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the second for the Sooner State.

Architecture and Design of the Tulsa Oklahoma Temple

The Tulsa Oklahoma Temple will be built in or near Tulsa, a city in northeast Oklahoma. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Tulsa, Oklahoma
United States

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Oklahoma.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Oklahoma had approximately 50,000 Latter-day Saints among some 90 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Tulsa at the time of its announcement was the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, a distance of approximately 100 miles away to the east.

Fact #4

Tulsa is the second-largest city in Oklahoma.

Fact #5

The first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in the Sooner State was constructed in 1892.

