Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple

Announced

25 February 1999

Dedicated

12 March 2000

75th temple dedicated
The exterior of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple, a white, single-story building with a central spire.

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple

In 1997, Latter-day Saints in the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico, were expecting a visit from Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. However, after a hurricane threatened to come ashore, his airplane was diverted to another city.

“We had choirs in Tapachula and Tuxtla Gutiérrez that had prepared separately. They came together to practice just one day,” later said Lelia Esten Magro de Cruz, director of the combined choir at that time. “It was a very good choir filled with enthusiasm, faith and happiness.” Yet choir members lamented when they heard they couldn’t sing for a member of the First Presidency.

A year later, Cruz was appointed the chairperson of music for the dedication of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple. She gathered choir members from Tapachula and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, and many who sang at the cornerstone ceremony and dedication had been part of the prepared choir in 1997. The opportunity to sing for a senior Church leader was again extended.
Screenshot 2023-12-13 at 9.50.30 AM.png (2096x1338, AR: 1.57)“They sang with all their hearts, with all their love, and with all their feeling, and in their best manner,” Sister Cruz said. Tears filled the eyes of choralists and congregation members alike.

President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple in four sessions on March 12, 2000. He was joined by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Carl B. Pratt, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.

“This is the first time I have seen a temple,” said Jorge Antonio Feliciano of the Cordoba Ward, Tapachula Mexico Izapa Stake, after the first dedicatory session. “I have never seen anything like it.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “It stands as a place of great beauty in this city. Wilt Thou accept of it and bestow the presence of Thy Holy Spirit for the blessing of all who shall enter this holy structure. ... We pray that the faithful Saints of this temple district may look to this hallowed structure, may come here frequently and may taste of the sweet things which are here offered.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple here.

Timeline of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple

February
25
1999
Announced

A temple for Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico, was announced Feb. 25, 1999, by the First Presidency via letters to local priesthood leaders. The First Presidency at the time consisted of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

March
20
1999
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple on March 20, 1999. Elder Richard E. Turley Sr. — a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency — presided over the ceremony, which had 297 attendees.

February
29
2000
Open house

The public was invited to tour the house of the Lord from Feb. 29 to March 4, 2000. A total of 6,082 visitors toured the temple during this time.

March
12
2000
Dedication

President James E. Faust dedicated the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple in four sessions on March 12, 2000. A total of 3,316 Latter-day Saints attended a session.

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple was announced Feb. 25, 1999, by the First Presidency. A groundbreaking ceremony was held less than a month later, on March 20, 1999, with Elder Richard E. Turley Sr. presiding.

After an open house from Feb. 29 to March 4, 2000, the temple was dedicated March 12, 2000, by President James E. Faust.

Architecture and Design of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple is a 10,700-square-foot building with a white marble exterior. Atop the single-story building is a center spire with a statue of the angel Moroni. Inside the temple are the baptistry, the celestial room, two instruction rooms and two sealing rooms. Adjacent to the house of the Lord stands a temple arrival center.

Quick Facts

Announced

25 February 1999

Dedicated

12 March 2000

Dedicated by

President James E. Faust

Current President and Matron

Edgar Flores Prieto & Gabriela Aurora Torrentera de Flores

Location

Carretera a Chicoasén Kilometro 1.4
Esquina Paseo de la Roseta
Fraccionamiento San José Chapultepec
29047 Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas
Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(52) 961-615-8287

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

It was announced just two days after the Oaxaca Mexico Temple was announced. The Tuxtla Gutiérrez temple was also dedicated the day after the Oaxaca temple was dedicated. President James E. Faust dedicated both temples.

Fact #3

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez temple was the fourth of four Mexico temples dedicated in a two-week period. The other three houses of the Lord included the Ciudad Juarez Mexico, Hermosillo Sonora Mexico and Oaxaca Mexico temples. In this two-week period, the four temples tripled the number of temples in the country, from two to six.

Fact #4

It was dedicated less than a year after construction started.

Fact #5

Before the Tuxtla Gutiérrez temple was dedicated, some Latter-day Saints in the region would travel by bus for as long as 18 hours to attend a temple.

