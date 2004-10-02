Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Cultural celebration

On Aug. 23, 2008 — the day before the temple was dedicated — a cultural celebration was held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The celebration’s theme was “Living Water,” referring to the blessings the Snake River had brought to the area. The youth featured 14 dances that celebrated the history of the area. President Thomas S. Monson spoke at the end of the performance to thank those in attendance and said , “I think you will always remember the part you had here. You can’t help but remember it.”