Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Announced

2 October 2004

Dedicated

24 August 2008

128th temple dedicated
Photo of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple

News of a possible temple in Twin Falls, Idaho, came to light when people found out that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had purchased the property of a failing golf course in the area. Two weeks later, President Gordon B. Hinkley — 15th President of the Church — officially announced in October 2004 general conference that Twin Falls would in fact be getting a temple.

President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the Twin Falls Idaho Temple on Aug. 24, 2008, less than seven months after becoming the 16th President of the Church. He was joined by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve; and other Church and local leaders.

The editorial board of a local newspaper — composed of members of other faiths — wrote a house editorial welcoming the new house of the Lord. They wrote, “Collectively, we’re proud that the church chose to build a temple here and that [President] Hinckley personally picked the site. In so doing, he honored Twin Falls residents of every faith.”

After a cornerstone ceremony that sealed a time capsule in the temple’s southwest corner, President Monson looked to nearby children in Sunday best and said, “Boys and girls, remember this day.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for their loved ones beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple here.

Timeline of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple

October
02
2004
Announced

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for Twin Falls, Idaho, during October 2004 general conference.

April
15
2006
Groundbreaking

The Twin Falls Idaho Temple’s site dedication and groundbreaking ceremony were held on April 15, 2006, with approximately 1,000 people in attendance. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Presidency of the Seventy conducted the service.

July
11
2008
Open house

The Church held an open house for the temple from July 11 to Aug. 16, 2008. Almost 160,000 attendees came to the event, with 40% being nonmembers. Local stakes were asked to provide 650 volunteers per day.

August
23
2008
Cultural celebration

On Aug. 23, 2008 — the day before the temple was dedicated — a cultural celebration was held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The celebration’s theme was “Living Water,” referring to the blessings the Snake River had brought to the area. The youth featured 14 dances that celebrated the history of the area. President Thomas S. Monson spoke at the end of the performance to thank those in attendance and said, “I think you will always remember the part you had here. You can’t help but remember it.”

August
24
2008
Dedication

On Aug. 24, 2008, the Twin Falls Idaho Temple was dedicated during four sessions, and the dedicatory prayer was given by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

A temple was announced for Twin Falls, Idaho, on Oct. 2, 2004. Ground was broken on April 15, 2006, with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Presidency of the Seventy presiding over the event.

After an open house from July 11 to Aug. 16, 2008, the Twin Falls Idaho Temple was dedicated by Church President Thomas S. Monson on Aug. 24, 2008.

Architecture and Design of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple

The Twin Falls Idaho Temple is a white, two-story building with a quartz-rock finish. The granite found in the temple was imported from India, and other stone from Montana. The wood trim throughout the structure was imported from Africa, and the mural found within the temple is an original painting done by an Idaho artist, Leon Parson. Statues of oxen in the baptistry are made of fiberglass. A recurring symbol in the temple is the shape of the Syringa flower, Idaho's state flower.

The architecture, design and interior artwork were inspired by the nearby Shoshone Falls. The 31,245-square-foot structure is topped with a statue of the angel Moroni. At the time of the temple’s dedication, the angel Moroni, at 159 feet in the air, was the highest point in the area.

The grounds offer a stake center for the area and are decorated with tree-lined boulevards and gardens. The temple has a single baptistry, a celestial room, four ordinance rooms and five sealing rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2004

Dedicated

24 August 2008

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Reed Juan Harris & Kathleen Coleman Harris

Location

1405 Eastland Drive N.

Twin Falls, Idaho 83301

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(1) 208-736-7070

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple built in Idaho. It was also the second temple dedicated in Idaho in 2008, the first being the Rexburg Idaho Temple.

Fact #2

The temple is located less than a mile from the edge of the Snake River Canyon. The temple can be seen when exiting the freeway and crossing Twin Falls’ Perrine Bridge over the Sanke River Canyon into the city.

Fact #3

The groundbreaking ceremony was held the day before Easter.

Fact #4

Prior to the dedication of the Twin Falls temple, Latter-day Saints in the area were having to travel to temples in Boise, Idaho Falls or neighboring states — the nearest temple being at least two hours away by car.

