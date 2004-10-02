In the News
2 October 2004
Photo of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for Twin Falls, Idaho, during October 2004 general conference.
The Twin Falls Idaho Temple’s site dedication and groundbreaking ceremony were held on April 15, 2006, with approximately 1,000 people in attendance. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Presidency of the Seventy conducted the service.
The Church held an open house for the temple from July 11 to Aug. 16, 2008. Almost 160,000 attendees came to the event, with 40% being nonmembers. Local stakes were asked to provide 650 volunteers per day.
On Aug. 23, 2008 — the day before the temple was dedicated — a cultural celebration was held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The celebration’s theme was “Living Water,” referring to the blessings the Snake River had brought to the area. The youth featured 14 dances that celebrated the history of the area. President Thomas S. Monson spoke at the end of the performance to thank those in attendance and said, “I think you will always remember the part you had here. You can’t help but remember it.”
On Aug. 24, 2008, the Twin Falls Idaho Temple was dedicated during four sessions, and the dedicatory prayer was given by Church President Thomas S. Monson.
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple built in Idaho. It was also the second temple dedicated in Idaho in 2008, the first being the Rexburg Idaho Temple.
The temple is located less than a mile from the edge of the Snake River Canyon. The temple can be seen when exiting the freeway and crossing Twin Falls’ Perrine Bridge over the Sanke River Canyon into the city.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held the day before Easter.
Prior to the dedication of the Twin Falls temple, Latter-day Saints in the area were having to travel to temples in Boise, Idaho Falls or neighboring states — the nearest temple being at least two hours away by car.
