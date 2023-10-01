Vancouver Washington Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the sixth for Washington.
Southeast Bybee Road
Camas, Washington
United States
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Washington had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 489 congregations.
The closest temple to Vancouver at the time of its announcement was the Portland Oregon Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away to the south.
A house of the Lord for Vancouver, Washington, will be the second such sacred edifice for the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area. Vancouver is less than a mile north of the Washington-Oregon state line.
At the time a temple was announced for Vancouver, Washington, temples operating, under construction or announced in the state included the Seattle, Columbia River, Moses Lake, Spokane and Tacoma Washington temples.
