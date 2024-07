Architecture and Design of the Vancouver Washington Temple

The Vancouver Washington Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Feb. 26, 2024, the Vancouver Washington Temple will be a multistory building of approximately 43,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 15.11-acre site at the northwest corner of the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast Bybee Road in Camas, Washington, just east of Vancouver proper.