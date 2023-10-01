Menu
1 October 2023

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Vancouver Washington Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. A house of the Lord for this southern Washington city was one of 20 announced worldwide by the Church — and the sixth for the Evergreen State.

On the Facebook page for Members and Friends of the Vancouver Washington Stake, a post on Oct. 1, 2023, just after the closing session of October 2023 general conference, read: “Yes, you heard that right. In today’s closing session of general conference, President Nelson announced that a house of the Lord will be built in Vancouver, WA. We are so looking forward to that day.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouVHuA_7wfs

Timeline of the Vancouver Washington Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the sixth for Washington.

The Vancouver Washington Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Vancouver Washington Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Feb. 26, 2024, the Vancouver Washington Temple will be a multistory building of approximately 43,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 15.11-acre site at the northwest corner of the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast Bybee Road in Camas, Washington, just east of Vancouver proper.

Location

Southeast Bybee Road
Camas, Washington
United States

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Washington.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Washington had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 489 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Vancouver at the time of its announcement was the Portland Oregon Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away to the south.

Fact #4

A house of the Lord for Vancouver, Washington, will be the second such sacred edifice for the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area. Vancouver is less than a mile north of the Washington-Oregon state line.

Fact #5

At the time a temple was announced for Vancouver, Washington, temples operating, under construction or announced in the state included the Seattle, Columbia River, Moses Lake, Spokane and Tacoma Washington temples.

