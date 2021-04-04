Vienna Austria Temple

In the News
4 April 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Vienna, Austria, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the first for Austria.
Silbergasse 2
1190 Wien
Vienna
Austria
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Austria.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Vienna had approximately 5,000 Latter-day Saints.
The closest temple to Vienna is currently the Freiberg Germany Temple, a distance of approximately 230 miles away to the northwest. The 4,700 Saints in 17 congregations in Austria pertain to the Frankfurt Germany Temple, 375 miles away to the northwest.
A first house of the Lord for Austria was among 20 temples announced worldwide during the April 2021 general conference — the first time in Church history that such a large number of temples was announced in a single day.
During April 2021 general conference, three sacred edifices were announced for Europe — to be located in Vienna, Austria; Brussels, Belgium; and Oslo, Norway. All three are the first Latter-day Saint temple for each nation.
