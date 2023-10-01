Viña del Mar Chile Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Viña del Mar, Chile, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the fifth for Chile.
1 October 2023
4 ½ Oeste Street 243
2520767 Viña del Mar
Valparaíso
Chile
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Chile.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Chile had approximately 600,000 Latter-day Saints among 575 congregations.
The closest temple to Viña del Mar is currently the Santiago Chile Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away to the east.
The first temple in Spanish-speaking South America was dedicated in Santiago, Chile, in 1983. The other three temples in this South American coastal nation in operation, under construction or announced at the time of the Viña del Mar temple’s announcement were the Antofagasta, Concepción and Santiago West Chile temples.
The Church provided assistance and humanitarian aid after fires burned in different parts of Chile from December 2022 into early 2023. After fires in Viña del Mar on Christmas Eve, young people and adults offered assistance. Two meetinghouses served as collection centers for donations. Viña del Mar Chile Stake President Alan A. Campos said members “forgot about themselves and went looking for those in need.”
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Chile.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Chile had approximately 600,000 Latter-day Saints among 575 congregations.
The closest temple to Viña del Mar is currently the Santiago Chile Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away to the east.
The first temple in Spanish-speaking South America was dedicated in Santiago, Chile, in 1983. The other three temples in this South American coastal nation in operation, under construction or announced at the time of the Viña del Mar temple’s announcement were the Antofagasta, Concepción and Santiago West Chile temples.
The Church provided assistance and humanitarian aid after fires burned in different parts of Chile from December 2022 into early 2023. After fires in Viña del Mar on Christmas Eve, young people and adults offered assistance. Two meetinghouses served as collection centers for donations. Viña del Mar Chile Stake President Alan A. Campos said members “forgot about themselves and went looking for those in need.”