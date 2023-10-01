Menu
Viña del Mar Chile Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Viña del Mar Chile Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Viña del Mar Chile Temple on Oct 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. The announcement of a house of the Lord for this central Chilean city was among 20 announced worldwide — and the fifth for this South American nation.

Shera Crossley had just returned from her mission in Viña del Mar when the announcement came of a house of the Lord there. She posted her joy on Facebook: “I feel so blessed, and words cannot express the joy I felt and continue to feel.”
Timeline of the Viña del Mar Chile Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Viña del Mar, Chile, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and the fifth for Chile.

The Viña del Mar Chile Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. The Church announced a site location on Nov. 6, 2023, for a sacred edifice in the Valparaíso metropolitan region. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Viña del Mar Chile Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 6, 2023, the Viña del Mar Chile Temple will be approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 1.87-acre site in the Valparaíso metropolitan region. A meetinghouse for the Viña del Mar Chile Stake currently sits at Tres Norte 1105 on the site.

Quick Facts

Location

4 ½ Oeste Street 243
2520767 Viña del Mar
Valparaíso
Chile

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Chile.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Chile had approximately 600,000 Latter-day Saints among 575 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Viña del Mar is currently the Santiago Chile Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away to the east.

Fact #4

The first temple in Spanish-speaking South America was dedicated in Santiago, Chile, in 1983. The other three temples in this South American coastal nation in operation, under construction or announced at the time of the Viña del Mar temple’s announcement were the Antofagasta, Concepción and Santiago West Chile temples.

Fact #5

The Church provided assistance and humanitarian aid after fires burned in different parts of Chile from December 2022 into early 2023. After fires in Viña del Mar on Christmas Eve, young people and adults offered assistance. Two meetinghouses served as collection centers for donations. Viña del Mar Chile Stake President Alan A. Campos said members “forgot about themselves and went looking for those in need.”

