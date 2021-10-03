Vitória Brazil Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Vitória, Brazil, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference and will be the 14th sacred edifice for this South American nation.
3 October 2021
Avenida Leitão da Silva #2055
Itararé
Vitória, Espírito Santo
Brazil
This will be the 14th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had more than 1.4 million Latter-day Saints among 2,150 congregations.
The closest temple to Vitória, Brazil, is currently the Rio de Janeiro temple, a distance of around 270 miles away.
Vitória is the capital of the state of Espírito Santo, home to some 4 million people.
Of the three stakes in Espírito Santo, the first was organized in Vitória in 1987.
This coastal community has two major ports and is located on a small island within the bay, where several rivers meet the sea.
This will be the 14th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had more than 1.4 million Latter-day Saints among 2,150 congregations.
The closest temple to Vitória, Brazil, is currently the Rio de Janeiro temple, a distance of around 270 miles away.
Vitória is the capital of the state of Espírito Santo, home to some 4 million people.
Of the three stakes in Espírito Santo, the first was organized in Vitória in 1987.
This coastal community has two major ports and is located on a small island within the bay, where several rivers meet the sea.