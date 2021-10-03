Menu
Vitória Brazil Temple

Announcement of the Vitória Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Vitória Brazil Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. A house of the Lord in this island city was one of 13 temples announced by the Church President — and the 14th sacred edifice for Brazil.

Having a temple in Vitória will be “a privilege and blessing,” said Wanessa Ferreira Roncate of the Jardim da Penha Ward, Vitória Brazil Stake. At the time this house of the Lord was announced, members in her area traveled 13 hours to attend the Campinas Brazil Temple, some 620 miles away.

“It’s one more testimony that God sees our efforts, that He loves us and cares for us,” Roncate related. “The Lord is hastening His work, and what a privilege to be a part of it. We have a lot of work to do, on both sides of the veil, and it’s not just any work, it’s the best work ever. It is the Lord’s work.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H3TC4EDUO8

Timeline of the Vitória Brazil Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Vitória, Brazil, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference and will be the 14th sacred edifice for this South American nation.

The Vitória Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. On Feb. 27, 2023, the Church announced a location for this sacred edifice in the Itararé suburb of Vitória. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Vitória Brazil Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Feb. 27, 2023, the Vitória Brazil Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,600 square feet. The edifice will be constructed at Avenida Leitão da Silva, in the Itararé suburb of Vitória — an island city within a bay where several rivers meet the sea in the southeastern Brazilian state of Espírito Santo.

Location

Avenida Leitão da Silva #2055
Itararé
Vitória, Espírito Santo
Brazil

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 14th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had more than 1.4 million Latter-day Saints among 2,150 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Vitória, Brazil, is currently the Rio de Janeiro temple, a distance of around 270 miles away.

Fact #4

Vitória is the capital of the state of Espírito Santo, home to some 4 million people.

Fact #5

Of the three stakes in Espírito Santo, the first was organized in Vitória in 1987.

Fact #6

This coastal community has two major ports and is located on a small island within the bay, where several rivers meet the sea.

