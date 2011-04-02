In the News
2 April 2011
The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple.
Daniel Crump for Deseret News
A temple for Winnipeg, Manitoba, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during April 2011 general conference on April 2, 2011.
Elder Larry Y. Wilson, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple on Dec. 3, 2016. The event was broadcast to the general public at local Latter-day Saint meetinghouses.
The public was invited to tour the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2021, as part of its open house. The event brought in more than 4,000 visitors, including local politicians, faith leaders and community leaders.
The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple was dedicated on Oct. 31, 2021, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. This was the first Latter-day Saint temple dedication in nearly 20 months due to previous COVID-19 restrictions.
15 Centre St.
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3Y 2C3
Canada
(1) 204-261-2200
The exterior of this temple was constructed from Park Rose red brick, making it the first temple featuring red brick that was not a remodel or renovation.
It was the first temple to be dedicated in nearly 20 months due to temple dedications being postponed in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.
