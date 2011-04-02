Menu
Winnipeg Manitoba Temple

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple, a red-brick building with a steeple.

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple.

Dedication of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple

In 1998, President Gordon B. Hinckley — 15th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — promised 1,500 Canadian Saints from Manitoba and Ontario that a temple would one day be built in their area. He urged them to be patient until that day came. The members in Manitoba did wait patiently until April 2011 general conference, when Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Winnipeg.

Construction on the temple started on Dec. 3, 2016, when ground was broken at the temple site. The edifice was originally planned to be dedicated on Nov. 8, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latter-day Saints in Manitoba looked forward to the day when they could participate in saving ordinances in a house of the Lord in Winnipeg until the rescheduled dedication took place on Oct. 31, 2021. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the dedication and gave the dedicatory prayer.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, please smile on those who come to this house of the Lord. We gratefully acknowledge the pioneer spirit, consecrated sacrifice and heritage of gospel living and service of generations past and present offered in hearts, homes and communities here. We recognize this place in Thy vineyard includes Thy precious children from many nations, kindreds and tongues.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple here.

Timeline of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple

A temple for Winnipeg, Manitoba, was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during April 2011 general conference on April 2, 2011.

Elder Larry Y. Wilson, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple on Dec. 3, 2016. The event was broadcast to the general public at local Latter-day Saint meetinghouses.

The public was invited to tour the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2021, as part of its open house. The event brought in more than 4,000 visitors, including local politicians, faith leaders and community leaders.

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple was dedicated on Oct. 31, 2021, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. This was the first Latter-day Saint temple dedication in nearly 20 months due to previous COVID-19 restrictions.

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple was announced on April 2, 2011, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. Construction for the temple started around five and a half years later, with a groundbreaking ceremony held on Dec. 3, 2016.

After the initial dedication date of Nov. 8, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an open house was eventually held for the temple from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2021. After the open house, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple on Oct. 31, 2021.

Architecture and Design of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple has an area of 10,667 square feet and features a copper steeple, slate roof tiles and an exterior made from Park Rose red brick. This house of the Lord stands on 7.7 acres of land filled with gardens and 128 planted trees.

Depictions of the prairie crocus — the provincial flower of Manitoba, known for being the first flower to bloom in Manitoba after long winters — are on display throughout the temple’s walls, art-glass windows and carpets. The flower serves as a hopeful symbol of renewal after a difficult season.
Quick Facts

Dedicated by

Elder Gerrit W. Gong

Current President and Matron

George Leslie Spencer & Linda Millicent Aitken Spencer

Location

15 Centre St.
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3Y 2C3
Canada

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 204-261-2200

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Canada and the first in the province of Manitoba.

Fact #2

The exterior of this temple was constructed from Park Rose red brick, making it the first temple featuring red brick that was not a remodel or renovation.

Fact #3

It was the first temple to be dedicated in nearly 20 months due to temple dedications being postponed in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

