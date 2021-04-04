Menu
Yorba Linda California Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

18 June 2022

Yorba Linda California Temple under construction
Yorba Linda California Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Yorba Linda California Temple

Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America West Area, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple on June 18, 2022.

“It is an honor to be here on this beautiful California summer day to dedicate this site for the construction of a sacred temple,” Elder Bragg said at the event.

Yorba Linda has a city motto: “Land of gracious living.” Elder Bragg echoed this motto and promised blessings that the new temple would bring to the area. “This house of the Lord will represent the highest in gracious living, and those who enter will leave with a higher commitment to gracious living. ... We commit to being neighbors of gracious living.”

Timeline of the Yorba Linda California Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

A temple for Yorba Linda, California, was announced during April 2021 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson. It was one of 20 temples announced that day.

June
18
2022
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple was held June 18, 2022. Elder Mark A. Bragg, president of the North America West Area, presided at the ceremony.

The Yorba Linda California Temple was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Nearly a year later, a groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held June 18, 2022, by Elder Mark A. Bragg.

Architecture and Design of the Yorba Linda California Temple

The Yorba Linda temple will be a 30,000-square-foot, single-story structure standing on 5.4 acres. It will be located at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street in Yorba Linda, California.

It will feature a white exterior with the front wall coming forward in layers and an arch leading to the front doors. The temple will have a single tower above the entrance, with a terracotta-clay-tile roof across the top of the building.

The grounds will be planted with a series of flowers wrapping around a walkway leading up to the temple. Palm trees and other bushes will line the outer grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Yorba Linda California Temple

Church leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple.
Church leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple.
Church leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple.
Church leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple.
Church leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Orange County, California. The other Orange County temple is the Newport Beach California Temple.

Fact #2

At the time of its announcement, the Yorba Linda California Temple was the ninth temple in the state of California that was either announced, under construction or dedicated. These other 8 California temples included the Feather River, Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego temples.

Fact #3

Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy who presided over the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, said that “outside of Utah, [Arizona] and Idaho, there is not another county in North America that will have two temples within its borders.”

