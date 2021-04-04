In the News
A temple for Yorba Linda, California, was announced during April 2021 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson. It was one of 20 temples announced that day.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple was held June 18, 2022. Elder Mark A. Bragg, president of the North America West Area, presided at the ceremony.
17142 Bastanchury Road
Yorba Linda, California 92886
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Orange County, California. The other Orange County temple is the Newport Beach California Temple.
At the time of its announcement, the Yorba Linda California Temple was the ninth temple in the state of California that was either announced, under construction or dedicated. These other 8 California temples included the Feather River, Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego temples.
Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy who presided over the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, said that “outside of Utah, [Arizona] and Idaho, there is not another county in North America that will have two temples within its borders.”