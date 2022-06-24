On June 9, 2022, BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law Society honored former New York Attorney General Robert Abrams with the Thomas L. Kane Award, in recognition of his efforts to build bridges between the Jewish community and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After the event, Abrams sat for an interview with two Latter-day Saint leaders.

This Church News video, titled “Two Communities,” features Abrams along with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaking about friendship.

Abrams was instrumental in working to resolve an issue that created tension between Jews and Latter-day Saints, when survivors of the Holocaust learned that some of their ancestors had been submitted by Latter-day Saints for posthumous proxy baptism.

“We were together years and years ago to begin this process of getting the two communities together …,” said Abrams. “To come here tonight and to see two communities loving each other, uniting together to move forward, to share common values and common strengths, is not only important, but very inspiring.”