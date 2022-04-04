Download a PDF of summaries from April 2022 general conference

During the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson issued the call “to end the conflicts that are raging in your heart, your home and your life. Bury any and all inclinations to hurt others.”

He also addressed a world in conflict, asking members to preach the “gospel of peace.”

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we plead with leaders of nations to find peaceful resolutions to their differences,” he said. “We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed, and to seek the Lord’s help in ending any major conflicts.”

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, general conference was open to the public. Each session was limited to 10,000 people per session in the 21,000-seat Conference Center due to construction on and around Temple Square limiting parking and accessibility.

At the close of the general conference, President Nelson announced the locations of 17 temples to be built around the world.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF summarizing each talk offered during the conference.