Church reduces missionary force in Liberia due to country’s economic concerns

Due to economic concerns in Liberia, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reducing its missionary force in the West African nation.

In a statement issued Sunday, Feb. 2, Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff cited economic conditions and inadequate supplies as reasons for the missionary reduction.

“The Church will continue to closely monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed,” said Woodruff. “We pray for the people in Liberia as they navigate the economic situation in their country.”

In coming days, 23 young missionaries who are nearing the scheduled completion of their missions, will return home. An additional eight missionaries scheduled to serve in the country have been temporarily reassigned to other missions.

“The remaining 99 missionaries in the Liberia Monrovia Mission have adequate supplies,” Woodruff said.

Latter-day Saint missionaries have been in Liberia since 1987.

Throughout most of the 1990s, Liberia suffered from civil war, which disrupted missionary work in the nation.

Church leaders moved missionaries out of Liberia again in August 2014, following the outbreak of Ebola. Missionaries returned 13 months later, in September 2015, after the World Health Organization declared the country to be Ebola free.

Liberia is home to some 13,200 Latter-day Saints in 48 congregations.