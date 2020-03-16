Sister missionary from Honduras reported kidnapped in Guatemala has been released

A sister missionary from Honduras serving in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission who was reportedly kidnapped the evening of Saturday, March 14, has been released, according to a spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Church officials worked over the weekend with local authorities, and she has been released,” said Daniel Woodruff, a Church spokesman.

He added: “We are grateful this situation is resolved, and we are working to help the missionary and meet all her needs moving forward.”