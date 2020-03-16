Sister missionary from Honduras reported kidnapped in Guatemala has been released

The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News

A sister missionary from Honduras serving in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission who was reportedly kidnapped the evening of Saturday, March 14, has been released, according to a spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Church officials worked over the weekend with local authorities, and she has been released,” said Daniel Woodruff, a Church spokesman.

He added: “We are grateful this situation is resolved, and we are working to help the missionary and meet all her needs moving forward.”

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.