Beehive Clothing facilities worldwide will produce 200,000 gowns, 1.5 million masks in COVID-19 relief project

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé watches an employee at Beehive Clothing in Salt Lake City sew a surgical gown on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A Beehive Clothing employee works with medical-grade material that is being used to make gowns to help address COVID-19-related needs. Peggy Cowherd, managing director of the Church’s Materials Management Department, said Beehive Clothing partnered with Intermountain Healthcare to come up with a unique surgical gown design that would fit health care providers’ needs. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A Beehive Clothing employee draws a COVID-19 clinical face mask for a colleague in mid-May 2020, in Luque, Paraguay. Up to 300,000 masks at the Beehive Clothing location in Luque will be made out of cotton fabric that can be washed and reused. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Cardboard boxes with mask donations at the Luque, Paraguay, Beehive Clothing location. The clinical face masks are being distributed to provide relief to people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Paraguay. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A Beehive Clothing employee transfers a pile of pre-cut mask material to baskets in mid-May 2020, in Luque, Paraguay. Four Beehive Clothing locations outside of the United States, including the Luque location, closed during the COVID-19 outbreak but were reopened after local governments allowed the Church to use the plants to sew masks for the community. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Beehive Clothing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
An employee at the Church-owned Beehive Clothing plant in Salt Lake City, Utah, assembles a surgical gown on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Men and women work at Beehive Clothing in Salt Lake City, Utah, where surgical gowns are being made during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Labels are stamped on fabric being used to make medical-grade gowns at Beehive Clothing in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
An employee at Beehive Clothing in Salt Lake City, Utah, operates a machine that cuts fabric to make surgical gowns during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A laser-guided machine cuts out fabric to make surgical gowns at Beehive Clothing in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Presiding Bishopric is given a tour of the Beehive Clothing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, where employees are making surgical gowns for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé and Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the Presiding Bishopric tour Church-owned Beehive Clothing plant in Salt Lake City, Utah, where surgical gowns are being sewn during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Stan Howell of Beehive Clothing explains the sewing process of the surgical gowns to the Presiding Bishopric at the Salt Lake City, Utah, facility on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, tries on a surgical gown sewn at Beehive Clothing in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé checks to see how a surgical gown made at Beehive Clothing in Salt Lake City, Utah, fits on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Piles of pre-cut cotton fabric surround a Beehive Clothing employee as she works on assembling face masks in mid-April 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. A portion of the cotton and elastic material being used to create the face masks was repurposed from in-stock fabric that was originally purchased to sew sacred garments. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The scene of the Beehive Clothing location in Mexico as employees work on cutting and sewing cotton material to assemble approximately 200,000 masks in mid-April 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. The masks will be donated to people impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in Mexico. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Cotton fabric inventory at the Beehive Clothing location in São Paulo, Brazil, that is now being used to source material for over 1 million face masks. The completed face masks and pre-cut fabric will be donated to the Brazilian community. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A Beehive Clothing employee sews cotton fabric material to create a face mask in late April 2020 in the Philippines. The clothing plant’s employees shifted from producing sacred garments to sewing face masks for COVID-19-related needs. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A Beehive Clothing employee cuts cotton material that will be used to create face masks that will be donated to people in the Philippines in late April 2020 in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A Beehive Clothing employee transports rolls of cotton fabric by forklift in late April 2020 in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Beehive Clothing facilities around the world are repurposing materials and workers to help provide face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A Beehive Clothing employee cuts a cotton fabric face mask according to a pattern in late April 2020 in the Philippines. Approximately 400,000 face masks will be donated to people impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

A half-dozen of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Beehive Clothing facilities in five different countries are being used to produce surgical gowns and masks for health-care workers.

On Wednesday, May 20, the Church’s Newsroom posted a video featuring the project, one of more than 110 relief projects in 57 countries approved by the First Presidency in April.

About 1,000 employees at the six Church-owned facilities in Brazil, Paraguay, Mexico, the Philippines and the United States began sewing the medical equipment in mid-April.

“We are donating our time, our labor and our sewing capacity for several months, diverting it from sewing sacred garments to sewing surgical gowns and reusable cloth [face] masks for the community,” said Peggy Cowherd, managing director of the Church’s Materials Management Department.

Beehive Clothing’s two U.S. locations — in American Fork and Salt Lake City, Utah — are producing the medical-grade gowns, while workers at the international locations are sewing masks.

The Utah employees are working in three shifts to enable social distancing, according to the report.

Each gown takes less than three minutes to sew. Cowherd told Newsroom that the Utah facilities have produced about 50,000 gowns and the other locations have turned out about 585,000 masks as of Monday, May 18. Beehive Clothing plans to complete 200,000 gowns by the end of June.

The project will provide 1.5 million reusable cloth masks to health care workers worldwide.

Material for the gowns was donated by Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health and Latter-day Saint Charities. Beehive Clothing is donating the labor required to complete the project.

At the international facilities, workers are sewing washable masks with cotton fabric already on hand for the production of sacred clothing.

The Presiding Bishopric is given a tour of the Beehive Clothing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, where employees are making surgical gowns for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 15, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé and his second counselor, Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, toured the Salt Lake City facility on Friday, May 15, and thanked employees for their labor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church’s Presiding Bishopric oversees the project.

Juan Carlos Caballero, a Beehive Clothing employee in Paraguay, told Newsroom, “When I think of Christ and true Christianity, which is serving others, this is a wonderful opportunity to show love for our fellow men and to bless their lives by protecting them through this gift.”

“It was a little bit of [an] adjustment for us, sewing a woven fabric that’s not stretchy. I just really, really love it here no matter what I’m sewing,” said Charlene Johnson, a Beehive Clothing employee in Salt Lake City.

If local government regulations allow it, the facilities’ regular production of sacred clothing for Latter-day Saints is expected to resume in July.