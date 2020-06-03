Church News content now available on Church’s Newsroom site in addition to TheChurchNews.com

Official announcements, news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can now be found in one place on Churchofjesuschrist.org: Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. This page merges content from what were the “Church News and Events” and “Official Newsroom” sections of the Church website.

This unified and simplified design also includes selected content from TheChurchNews.com.

“In a world overflowing with information, it has never been more important to speak with simplicity,” said Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department. “The imperative of Jesus to ‘be one’ inspires us to communicate with one voice. Newsroom has long been an essential resource to the media, the general public and members. We believe this consolidation provides a more unified online reading experience for Latter-day Saints and interested observers of the faith.”

Keith B. McMullin, president and CEO of Deseret Management Corporation, which owns and operates the Church News, said, “The Church News is focused on being a ‘living record of the restoration’ and providing context to significant actions and activities of leaders and members of the Church of Jesus Christ. While continuing to build a rich and diverse record of the Church on our digital and print platforms, including TheChurchNews.com, our mission will be amplified and expanded by this centralization of Newsroom and select Church News content on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.”

When viewing Newsroom’s website on a desktop computer, the right column of the page features Church news of special interest to Latter-day Saints. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Now, when viewing the newsroom website on a desktop or a mobile device, stories of special interest to Church members can be navigated to from the white Newsroom toolbar at the top of any page on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Today’s top story of special interest for Latter-day Saints includes a Church News video, also available on TheChurchNews.com, of Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and Primary General President Joy D. Jones sharing their experience of being with President Russell M. Nelson in the Sacred Grove during the filming of “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.”

Boxes of content from TheChurchNews.com that point to stories with additional depth and context will occasionally be inserted throughout individual Newsroom articles. …

The “Events” tab on the Newsroom toolbar shows upcoming events of interest to Latter-day Saints around the world. These include devotionals from Church leaders, temple open houses and dedications, general conferences, important anniversaries, and more.