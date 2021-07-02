Strengthening Families Conference in Africa: Help children and youth by offering time, gathering places and love

Traditional music and drummers helped kick off the the two-day Strengthening Families Conference hosted at the Accra Ghana Christiansborg Stake Center in Accra, Ghana, on June 23-24, that focused on helping children and young adults.

“Strengthening the Rising Generation” was the theme of the conference, which had in-person and online participants, according to the Church’s Ghana Newsroom.

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, Africa West Area president, welcomed the participants and spoke on the importance of family and spending time together which strengthens the family. Elder Larry S. Kacher, first counselor of the Africa West Area presidency, discussed that children need PRIDE — Purpose, Resilience, Inspiration, Determination and Encouragement.

The conference included workshops on a variety of topics, including gathering places, children and youth development, self-reliance and family history, along with a discussion on family values influencing a nation’s values. The conference was broadcast to 47 stake centers and 16 institutes of religion in the Africa West Area.

Sister Joy D. Jones, former Primary general president, also noted the importance of family and listening to the children. “We need to bring the Spirit into the lives of our children … the most important thing we can do for our children, is love them in a Christlike manner,” she said.

Ashaiman Ghana Stake Primary choir sings at the Strengthening Families Conference in Ghana, Africa. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Keynote speaker Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, founder of African Business Center for Developing Education, stated “the best place to prepare for eternal life is in the family … we are all the family of God.” He also said, ”we need to teach by mentoring young people.”

Ga State King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the conference chairman, pointed out the need to “develop proper programs to help children try. These are challenges we have to overcome.”

The Church’s Africa West Area leaders collaborated with the with the Ghana Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Ghana Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit; Ghana National Commission on Culture; and others for this third annual Strengthening Families Conference.

For more about the Strengthening Families Conference, see the Ghana Newsroom.