Church provides over $400,000 in COVID-19 relief to Paraguay

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been a significant source of aid to the people of Paraguay during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to help the country by donating medical supplies and shipping containers to support health care workers.

The Church has carried out 20 humanitarian aid projects in Paraguay to provide coronavirus relief that amounts to more than $400,000 USD, including vaccination support in the municipality of Cerro Ñemby and humanitarian aid to various health entities including the Archbishopric of Asunción’s Pharmacy, the Ypané Health Center, the District Hospital of Piribebuy, Villa Elisa Hospital and Salto del Guairá Hospital.

Elder Robert G. Rivarola, an Area Seventy, and Monsignor Edmundo Valenzuela, the Archbishop of Asunción, sign the joint donation agreement that will support the entity’s social pharmacy on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Asunción, Paraguay. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Robert G. Rivarola, an Area Seventy in Paraguay and a doctor by profession, told Church Newsroom that Latter-day Saints “are taught to emulate [Jesus Christ’s] example by blessing the lives of our neighbor — the children of God — our brothers and sisters.”

Elder Rivarola and local Church leader President Marcos Sosa presented a donation on behalf of the Church to Ñemby City Mayor Prof. Bonifacia Salinas de Martínez — a tent and 40-foot shipping container that will be used to provide hundreds of COVID-19 vaccinations.

