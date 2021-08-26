Church donates, distributes emergency supplies in Haiti; meetinghouses opened as shelters

Church leaders are coordinating distribution of emergency supplies and have opened meetinghouses as shelters in the aftermath of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

The earthquake hit on Aug. 14, and more than 2,200 people were killed, more than 12,000 injured and more than 130,000 homes destroyed, affecting about 800,000 people, according to news reports.

It’s the Les Cayes area, one of the hardest hit areas, where Church leaders, members and volunteers have been providing emotional and spiritual help, according to information from the Caribbean Newsroom posted on Aug. 21.

Two truckloads of emergency items have been distributed to those in the most-affected areas, including food, water, hygiene kits, items for newborns, flashlights, tents, tarps and protective helmets.

Meetinghouses in Gabions and Quatre Chemins in Les Cayes are being used as shelters.

Members and volunteers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been providing emotional, physical, and spiritual assistance following the impact of the earthquake in Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Church meetinghouse in Gabions, Les Cayes, is being used as a shelter, assisting a total of 159 people, of whom 109 are from nearby communities and 50 are Latter-day Saints. Also, our building in Quatre Chemins is serving the same purpose, and we are assessing needs there. Many homes have suffered significant damage due to the earthquake, and we are happy to serve as Jesus Christ himself would,” said Mackenson Nöel, welfare manager for the Church in Haiti.

Working under the direction of the Caribbean Area presidency, he said members have been doing everything possible to help those in need.

The Church is also providing support to the Immaculate Conception Hospital in Les Cayes, which is assisting about 4,000 people.

“We know that everything about this earthquake has been difficult, but we thank God that we are blessed by the good hearts of Latter-day Saints and others around the world who contribute sacred funds to make this help possible in these difficult times,” said Elder Hubermann Bien-Aimé, Area Seventy, who is coordinating the emergency committee efforts.