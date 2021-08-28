What Peru’s first lady had to say about the Church humanitarian aid program

The first lady of Peru, Lilia Paredes, met with Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, on Aug. 17. As they toured the Church’s area office in La Molina, Peru, accompanied by Elder Zeballos’ wife, Sister Carmen Gloria Valenzuela Zeballos, they discussed the Church’s humanitarian aid program and efforts to help those in need.

“It is a special joy for me to see all that they have done and will continue to do for the benefit of those most in need,” the first lady told Church Newsroom.

Elder Zeballos and his wife presented the first lady with a bouquet of flowers, a symbolic sculpture of a family and framed copies of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” and “The Living Christ.” The meeting ended with a tour of the Peru Missionary Training Center.

