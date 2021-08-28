What Peru’s first lady had to say about the Church humanitarian aid program

Peru's first lady, Lilia Paredes, discusses Latter-day Saint humanitarian efforts during a visit to the Church's area office in Lima with Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy and president of the area, who was accompanied by his wife, Sister Carmen Gloria Zeballos, August 2021.
Peru's first lady, Lilia Paredes, discusses Latter-day Saint humanitarian efforts during a visit to the Church's area office in Lima in August 2021.
Peru's first lady, Lilia Paredes, looks over church documents during her visit to the Church's area office in Lima in August 2021.
Elder Jorge F. Zeballos and his wife, Sister Carmen Gloria Zeballos, present a bouquet of flowers and a sculpture of the family to the first lady of Peru, Lilia Paredes, in August, 2021.
Peru's first lady, Lilia Parades, stands with Elder Jorge F. Zeballos and his wife, Sister Carmen Gloria Zeballos, for a picture with her newly presented sculpture of the family in August, 2021.
The first lady of Peru, Lilia Paredes, met with Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, on Aug. 17. As they toured the Church’s area office in La Molina, Peru, accompanied by Elder Zeballos’ wife, Sister Carmen Gloria Valenzuela Zeballos, they discussed the Church’s humanitarian aid program and efforts to help those in need.

“It is a special joy for me to see all that they have done and will continue to do for the benefit of those most in need,” the first lady told Church Newsroom.

Elder Zeballos and his wife presented the first lady with a bouquet of flowers, a symbolic sculpture of a family and framed copies of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” and “The Living Christ.” The meeting ended with a tour of the Peru Missionary Training Center.

