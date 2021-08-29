Planting trees, blood drives and community cleanup part of the All Africa Service Day

Volunteers in Accra, Ghana, helped plant about 15,000 tree seedlings during the All Africa Service Day initiative on Saturday, Aug. 21.

In addition to tree planting, other service opportunities included cleaning and painting of health facilities, police stations and other public buildings, street and house numbering, blood donation and helping orphanages, according to the Church’s Ghana Newsroom on Aug. 25.

In Accra, the partnership between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Parks and Gardens Department is to help beautify and protect the environment. Also, volunteers worked at the Osu Royal Cemetery.

Trees were also planted in Calabar and Umuahia, both in Nigeria. In Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, the local Church leaders partnered with government health officials to donate several pints of blood to the blood banks.

In its 15th year, the All Africa Service Day included projects that planned to adhere to local COVID-19 protocols.