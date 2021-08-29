Planting trees, blood drives and community cleanup part of the All Africa Service Day

A royal palm tree is transplanted at the Osu Royal Cemetery by members of the Christianborg Ghana Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of the 2021 All Africa Service Day on Aug. 21, 2021.
A sister in Lome, Togo, donates blood as part of the 2021 All Africa Service Day project of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Aug. 21, 2021.
Ibadan Nigeria Stake members help to keep the Ibadan General Hospital clean during the 2021 All Africa Service Day activities on Aug. 21, 2021.
Volunteers help to keep the Osu Royal Cemetery, Accra, Ghana, clean as part of the 2021 All Africa Service Day project on Aug. 21, 2021.
Disabled Rights Association of Liberia receives COVID-19 protection materials and other items from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during activities of the 2021 All Africa Service Day on Aug. 21, 2021.
Sandbags and laterite being used to fix dilapidated portions of Adolor Road, Benin-City, Nigeria, by volunteers during the 2021 All Africa Service Day activities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Aug. 21, 2021
Volunteers in Accra, Ghana, helped plant about 15,000 tree seedlings during the All Africa Service Day initiative on Saturday, Aug. 21. 

In addition to tree planting, other service opportunities included cleaning and painting of health facilities, police stations and other public buildings, street and house numbering, blood donation and helping orphanages, according to the Church’s Ghana Newsroom on Aug. 25

In Accra, the partnership between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Parks and Gardens Department is to help beautify and protect the environment. Also, volunteers worked at the Osu Royal Cemetery.

Trees were also planted in Calabar and Umuahia, both in Nigeria. In Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, the local Church leaders partnered with government health officials to donate several pints of blood to the blood banks.

In its 15th year, the All Africa Service Day included projects that planned to adhere to local COVID-19 protocols. 

